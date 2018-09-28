Fai Abu Khadra: 5 Things About Younes Look-A-Like Who Kourtney Kardashian Was Spotted Out With

After rumors that she was dating Luke Sabaat, 20, Kourtney was spotted with a mystery man — and we’ve got all the details on who he is. You’ll never guess which KarJenner sis he was linked to before!

The mystery man Kourtney Kardashian, 39, grabbed matcha lattes with on Sept. 25 isn’t a mystery anymore! He looked so much like her ex Younes Bendjima, 25, when they went out that we were doing a double take, but his name is Fai Abu Khadar. Not to be confused with Luke Sabaat, 20, who Kourtney went on a dinner date with the next day — the same day she was spotted with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 42, at a Hillsong Church service. If you’re having trouble keeping these rumored beaus straight, we’ve got you covered with five fast facts about Fai!

1. He’s been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. Way back in 2016, Fai was seen chatting with Kendall in West Hollywood. If there was ever anything between them, it fizzled out, but they did continue to hang with the same group of friends. She can even be found on his Instagram! Before being linked to Kendall, Fai dated Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, 24.

2. He’s a pop singer. Before he was linked to either KarJenner sister, Fai was known as a pop singer. His biggest single is called “Love It.”

3. Fai has famous younger siblings. If you haven’t heard of Fai, odds are good you’ve heard of his younger siblings. His twin sisters Sama and Haya Abu Khadra are both fashion icons who share an Instagram account. They moved to Los Angeles in 2011 to attend the University of Southern California and started DJing a couple of years ago.

4. He’s got famous friends, too. It only takes a quick scroll through Fai’s Instagram account to prove that he’s got friends in high places. The singer has been spotted with Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Jordyn Woods.

5. He didn’t always look like Younes. While his buzzed hair matches Kourtney’s ex’s at the moment, Fai didn’t always look this way. He sported long locks while dating Devon and tried out a bleached look this summer.