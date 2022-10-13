Fai Khadra: 5 Things To Know About The KarJenner Family Friend On ‘The Kardashians’

Fai Khadra appeared on the Oct. 13 episode of ‘The Kardashians’, where he started a venture into house-flipping with Kendall Jenner.

He has been romantically linked to KarJenner family members in the past, but is just a close friend.

He is a singer and model who has plenty of other famous friends besides the KarJenners.

Fai Khadra has popped up alongside the Kardashian and Jenner sisters on outings and on Instagram for years. Whether it’s a joint Halloween costume with Kendall Jenner or an outing for lattes with Kourtney Kardashian, Fai is always around. On the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians, he was seen working with Kendall on a house-flipping project. The two checked out real estate together to try and find the perfect property to start out their new venture with.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Fai with the KarJenners on television. However, just in case there’s any confusion about his connection to the family, we rounded up five facts about the 31-year-old below.

1. Did Fai Khadra Date A Kardashian?

Even though Fai has been linked to Kendall, Kourtney and even Kylie Jenner in the past, he has never actually dated any of the Kardashian family members. In 2018, fans thought that Fai and Kourtney were an item when they were photographed grabbing matcha lattes together following her split from Younes Bendjima. It turned out, though, that the outing was just friendly. Meanwhile, Kendall seems to spend the most one-on-one time with Fai, but again, they’re JUST friends. The two attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s wedding together in 2018, and Kendall made their relationship status clear with an Instagram photo of the two of them together. “We don’t date, he’s just my date.”

2. Why Is Fai Khadra Rich?

Fai’s father is an art collector, while his mother owns an upscale boutique called The Art of Living. In addition to coming from family money, Fai also has a career of his own that has landed him amongst the likes of the KarJenners and other famous faces. Fai is a pop singer and model who is of Palestinian descent.

3. Fai Has Famous Younger Siblings

Fai’s younger siblings are twins named Sama Khadra and Haya Khadra. Together, they make up the DJ duo SimiHaze. The ladies have grown quite a following of their own over the last several years. Not only do they work as DJs, but they’re also fashion icons who have heavy Instagram followings. Simi and Haze moved to Los Angeles in 2011 to attend the University of Southern California and they began their DJ careers shortly after that. The twins are also close with the KarJenner sisters. Simi has also made headlines for being romantically linked to The Weeknd in 2022, although the relationship has never been confirmed.

4. Fai Has A Lot Of Famous Friends

In addition to the KarJenners, Fai has also been spotted hanging out with stars like Jordyn Woods, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and more. While Fai’s Instagram feed is mostly solo shots of himself, he’s been seen out with this crew of famous faces in paparazzi photos on a number of occasions.

5. Who Has Fai Khadra Dated?

Fai was romantically linked to Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor. The two reportedly dated for about a year before breaking up. He is also rumored to have dated Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex, Camilla Morrone. At one point, he was even in a rumored relationship with Jordyn, although that has not been confirmed.