Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini For Fun Beach Day With Fai Khadra In Malibu

When it comes to Kendall Jenner, one thing is for sure, she’s always rocking some sort of sexy bikini. That’s exactly what the 26-year-old did when she spent the day on the beach in Malibu with her friend Fai Khadra while wearing a tiny blue triangle bikini top, which you can see in the photos here.

Kendall showed off her incredible figure in a Sommer Swim bikini that had a blue top with double straps and a low-cut neckline. She styled the bikini top with a pair of high-waisted, super short gray elastic shorts, a gold necklace, and black rectangle sunglasses.

Kendall spent the day tanning on the beach and running around with her dog, and we couldn’t help but notice how familiar her bikini top was. It’s actually the same top that Kendall wore on Memorial Day weekend.

The supermodel rocked the teal Daria Bralette Bikini Top in Sirius with a pair of the matching Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms and black rectangular sunglasses. She captioned the photo with just a smiley face and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, “The most gorgeous.”

Kendall is always showing off her figure whether it’s a bikini or a crop top and she recently headed to a workout when she wore a bright green low-cut, scoop neck sports bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings, and slide sandals.

Kendall wore the Meshki Elise V Back Cami Crop Top in Bright Green which retails for just $49, and she styled it with a pair of Venus V Back Leggings in Bright Green, which retail for $59. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a pair of Yeezy Slides in Glow Green, black sunglasses, and a Bruna Monti Necklace.