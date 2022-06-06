Kendall Jenner Meditates In A String Bikini While Practicing Her Wellness: Video

“I’ve had some down time these last couple [of] days, and sometimes I find it hard to wind down,” Kendall Jenner captioned the Instagram gallery she posted on Monday (June 6). Kendall, 26, meditated poolside on the first slide while in a mustard green bikini and a giant, wide-brimmed hat. The model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum ran her wand around the edge of a crystal sounding/singing bowl. ‘

Kendall then shared the “things that help me be more present and quiet my mind,” which included “workouts” and “nature walks,” “being with my animal children,” “meditation” with her “sound bowls,” “journaling,” and “organizing.” Kendall included a photo of her personalized Papier Wellness Journal and a better look at her sound bowls. In the final picture (and on her Instagram Story), Kendall shared she was reading Jericho Brown’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Tradition. She also shared a video of her “animal children,” her Doberman Pinscher with a second dog.

Swimsuit season is in full force. Kendall kicked off the swimwear summer over Memorial Day weekend. Kendall rocked a blue Sommer Swim bikini while out in the middle of the desert. Whether this was a job or a pleasure visit didn’t matter, as Kendall caught some rays while wearing a Daria Bralette Bikini Top in Sirius with a pair of the matching Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms.

Before this bikini break between the dunes, Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner, 72, met up for a bite to eat at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, CA. The dinner date came a week after Kendall attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. Caitlin wasn’t invited to the festivities, so Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gone out of their way to make “quality time” for their father, a Jenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two sisters worry about Caitlyn feeling “lonely” and left out.

While they understand why Caitlyn wasn’t invited, the source says the Jenner sisters “are very sensitive to the situation on all sides, so the best they could really do is give their dad extra love and attention. They made sure to say in touch while they were in Italy, and since they got back, they’ve both been spending extra time with their dad.”