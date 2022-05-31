Kendall Jenner Rocks Blue Bikini In The Desert Over Memorial Day Weekend: Photo

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny blue triangle bikini while in the desert for Memorial Day weekend.

May 31, 2022 10:05AM EDT
kendall jenner
Image Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did over Memorial Day weekend. The 26-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a Sommer Swim bikini while sitting in the middle of the desert.

Kendall rocked the teal Daria Bralette Bikini Top in Sirius with a pair of the matching Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms and black rectangular sunglasses. She captioned the photo with just a smiley face and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, “The most gorgeous.”

Kendall is always showing off her incredible figure whether it’s a bikini, a tight dress, or a crop top. Just recently, the supermodel headed to a workout when she wore a bright green low-cut, scoop neck sports bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings, and slide sandals.

Kendall wore the Meshki Elise V Back Cami Crop Top in Bright Green which retails for just $49, and she styled it with a pair of Venus V Back Leggings in Bright Green, which retail for $59. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a pair of Yeezy Slides in Glow Green, black sunglasses, and a Bruna Monti Necklace.

Meanwhile, just recently, Kendall was in Italy for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, and Kendall looked stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana dress for the ceremony. Her sleeveless pink satin dress was skintight and covered in flowers while the back of the dress had a slit. She accessorized with The Row 90S Small Textured-Leather Tote and a middle-parted updo.

