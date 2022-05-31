Kendall Jenner Rocks Blue Bikini In The Desert Over Memorial Day Weekend: Photo

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did over Memorial Day weekend. The 26-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a Sommer Swim bikini while sitting in the middle of the desert.

Kendall rocked the teal Daria Bralette Bikini Top in Sirius with a pair of the matching Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms and black rectangular sunglasses. She captioned the photo with just a smiley face and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, “The most gorgeous.”

Kendall is always showing off her incredible figure whether it’s a bikini, a tight dress, or a crop top. Just recently, the supermodel headed to a workout when she wore a bright green low-cut, scoop neck sports bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings, and slide sandals.

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters In Bikinis: See Photos Of Kim & More Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kendall wore the Meshki Elise V Back Cami Crop Top in Bright Green which retails for just $49, and she styled it with a pair of Venus V Back Leggings in Bright Green, which retail for $59. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a pair of Yeezy Slides in Glow Green, black sunglasses, and a Bruna Monti Necklace.

Meanwhile, just recently, Kendall was in Italy for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, and Kendall looked stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana dress for the ceremony. Her sleeveless pink satin dress was skintight and covered in flowers while the back of the dress had a slit. She accessorized with The Row 90S Small Textured-Leather Tote and a middle-parted updo.