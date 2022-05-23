Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.

In the video, Kendall’s Dolce & Gabbana dress was on display, and in the back of the dress was a slit that allowed just her feet to move. However, because the dress was so tight, Kendall had to awkwardly climb the steps while wearing slip-on Birkenstocks. Because her legs could barely move, Kendall had to walk like a duck up the steps as she can be heard laughing in the background. In the video, you can also hear Kylie say, “Oh s**t these stairs are crazy.”

This dress was just one of the many gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana outfits Kendall wore on the vacation. Another one of our favorite looks was her brown floral vintage @DolceGabbana Spring 1997 outfit featuring a button-down blazer shirt & a matching, high-waisted tight maxi skirt.

She accessorized her look with a Dolce & Gabbana Tradition Pendant in Yellow 18kt Gold, D&G beige Satin Sandals, Gucci sunglasses, and a 90s Leather Shoulder Bag in Eggplant from The Row.

Aside from Kendall, Kylie also rocked a slew of fabulous Dolce & Gabbana outfits and her wedding day dress was our favorite. She wore a Fall 1998 Hand Painted Floral Tulle Dress with a pair of Satin Slingback Sandals and Floral Dropped Earrings.