Kendall Jenner Wears Long Floral Dress With BF Devin Booker At Travis & Kourtney’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner put on an impressive display in a stunning ensemble for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian nuptials. The 26-year-old supermodel rocked a long sleeveless fitted dress with a purple floral print and had her long dark hair pulled up with some strands hanging down. She also rocked pretty makeup, including a pinkish lipstick and held a matching purse while standing and posing for photos.

Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, was also at the wedding celebration and looked handsome in a black blazer over a white button-down top and black pants. He also wore shiny black shoes and looked clean cut as he held Kendall’s hand at one point. The couple posed for photos among other guests and during the ceremony, Kendall stayed by Kourtney’s side along with their other siblings.

Kendall and Devin had already made quite the splash at a family dinner in Portofino ahead of the nuptials. The KarJenner beauty rocked a black strapless dress and sheer skirt as she walked hand-in-hand with her Phoenix Suns’ superstar boyfriend, who was dressed to impress in an all-black ensemble including a black lightweight zip-up jacket. The adorable couple met up with Kylie, Khloe, Kim and matriarch Kris for the celebratory feast.

Meanwhile, the lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The marriage is also Kourtney’s first go at tying the knot. Although they dated for 10 years, Kourt never married Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice before, to former model Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008 and author Melissa Kennedy from 2001–2002. The Blink-182 drummer and Shanna share son Landon, and daughter Alabama.