Shanna Moakler Reacts To Ex Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Surprise Vegas Wedding

Shanna Moakler responded to her ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage after previously claiming their relationship has ‘destroyed my family.’

Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, are now happily married and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47, has something to say about it. The model has voiced some grievances about Travis and Kourt’s relationship before, especially when it comes to co-parenting their kids, son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 15, and adoptive daughter, Atiana, 22. However, it seems that she wants to keep the peace this time around with a positive message.

“Congratulations to the happy couple,” she told People in a statement. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.” The Blink-182 band member and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star secretly tied the knot on Monday, April 4. After Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the two rushed off to the wedding chapel to be wed by an Elvis impersonator.

While Travis’ ex-wife and baby mama Shanna seems to be supportive of the marriage, she wasn’t giving off the same vibes for their engagement. While she didn’t directly address it, she posted some shady comments on social media after the news broke. “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k,” she put on her Instagram Story at the time. Then she wrote, “Temporarily Closed For Spiritual Maintenance,” seemingly shading the proposal.

However, she denied that the quotes were about the star-studded engagement.“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” Shanna wrote in the message, which can be read HERE. She also has had plenty to say about how she feels the Poosh founder has come in between her and her kids.

“My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she told TMZ of her thoughts on her ex dating Kourtney back in May 2021. She also thanked the Kardashian for “destroying my family.”

She reportedly wasn’t thrilled about her children getting involved with the Kardashian clan. “Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they’re being teenagers.”