Shanna Moakler Accuses Kourtney Kardashian Of ‘Destroying My Family’

Shanna Moakler had a harsh message for Kourtney since she started dating her ex Travis Barker: ‘Thanks for destroying my family.’

Shanna Moakler seemingly claimed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s romance is partly to blame for her strained relationship with her kids — son Landon Asher Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15. The model, 46, made the accusation and more in a new video on TMZ late last night, where she claimed the Poosh founder, 41, and her family have damaged her relationships with her kids. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she said. When asked if she had a message for Kourtney, Shanna responded, “thanks for destroying my family.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s reps for comment.

But it appears that Shanna’s relationships with her teens have been strained for some time. On Friday, May 21, Alabama took to her Instagram Live to talk to her followers about the situation. “If you guys support [Shanna], you can’t — you’re saying, ‘Don’t disrespect the person who gave you life,’ but the woman that gave me life isn’t in my life,” Alabama explained, per Daily Mail.

The 15-year-old went on to claim that she hasn’t seen her mother in more than half a year. “She asked to see me maybe once — I’ve gone seven months without seeing my mom and her not calling me once. So if you guys support that, go for it, support it, I don’t care.” This isn’t the first time that Alabama has been vocal about her relationship with her mom.

In a May 15 Instagram Story, Alabama claimed that Shanna has “never completely been in my life.” The following day, on May 16, the teen took to TikTok to share that she had “cut off family.” Shanna has responded to those claims, saying that “it’s just sad” how her relationship with her children has broken down.

Shanna has, however, continued to claim that it’s partly because of Travis’ romance with Kourtney that her family bonds have been severed. “I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother,” she said in a May 19 interview. Shanna and Travis got married in 2004 and split in 2008. Travis has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian family, laying the foundation for the drummer’s romance with Kourtney. The couple took their relationship public in February 2021, and have since shared PDA photos and intimate moments on social media.