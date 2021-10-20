See Message

Shanna Moakler Insists She Didn’t Shade Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement: ‘I Haven’t Made A Comment’

Shanna Moakler Lupus LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon, USA - 17 Nov 2017
Shanna Moakler upset about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian EngagementShanna Moakler upset about Engagement, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Oct 2021
Shanna Moakler arrives at the 6th Annual Get Lucky For Lupus Poker Tournament, in Los Angeles 6th Annual Get Lucky For Lupus Poker Tournament, Los Angeles, USA
Shanna Moakler Actress Shanna Moakler arrives at the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood party in Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept, 26, 2007 Us Weekly Hot Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

On her IG Story, Shanna Moakler claimed that, despite fans thinking otherwise, she’s stayed mum about her ex Travis Barker’s recent engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

After Shanna Moakler shared a few cryptic messages on her Instagram Story on Oct. 18, fans assumed that the 46-year-old former beauty queen was throwing some shade towards her ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged the day prior. But on Tuesday (Oct. 19) Shanna took her to her Instagram Stories to dispute those claims, and insisted that she hasn’t said a thing about the proposal news.

Shanna Moakler; Kourtney K and Travis Barker
Shanna Moakler; Kourtney K and Travis Barker (Photo: Shutterstock)

“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” Shanna wrote in the message, which can be read HERE. “So ty to all my new found psychologist, family therapists, spiritual counselors, monsters and desperate housewives…your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom.” She ended her message with a peace-sign emoji.

Shanna posted those cryptic messages just 1 day after Travis — whom she was married to from 2004-2008 — popped the question to Kourtney, 42. First, Shanna shared a quote from the late Tupac Shakur, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” Then she wrote, “Temporarily Closed For Spiritual Maintenance,” which fans assumed was also a reference to Travis’ proposal. This speculation was mostly fueled by the fact that Shanna has actually slammed “Kravis” before, including in May, when she accused the couple of causing a strain on her relationship with her  kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, whom she shares with Travis.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

For now, fans can continue speculating over whether or not Shanna’s cryptic posts were shady. But according to one of our sources, one person that isn’t bothered at all by this drama is the Blink-182 drummer’s new fiancee. “Kourtney has no idea if Shanna intended to throw shade, but she isn’t letting it bother her one way or another,” the source told HollywoodLife. “Nobody can rain on Kourtney’s parade right now. She’s literally on cloud nine.