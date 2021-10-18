Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Posts Cryptic Messages After His Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

By the looks of Shanna Moakler’s Instagram Stories, she doesn’t seem too pleased that Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to her ex-husband, Travis Barker.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged on Sunday, October 17, and just a day later, Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, seemingly reacted to the proposal news with cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. Shanna, who has doled out some shade to “Kravis” before, started off her posts with a quote from the late Tupac Shakur, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” She also added a heart emoji above the quote.

But that’s not all the 46-year-old former beauty queen had to say. On her next IG slide, Shanna said, “Temporarily Closed For Spiritual Maintenance.” While her remarks were brief, they certainly seem like shade to us.

Shanna was married to Travis, 45, from 2004-2008, and they share two children together: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15. After Travis started dating Kourtney, 42, earlier this year, Shanna accused the couple of causing a strain on her relationship with her two children. In May, she told TMZ, “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she said. When asked if she had a message for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Shanna responded, “thanks for destroying my family.”

However, Alabama has clarified on several occasions that she’s had a distant relationship with Shanna prior to Travis dating Kourtney. In a May 15 Instagram Story, the teenager claimed that Shanna has “never completely been in my life.” The following day, she took to TikTok to share that she had “cut off family.” Shanna has responded to those claims, saying that “it’s just sad” how her relationship with her children has broken down.

As far as Kourtney and Travis, they’ve never responded to Shanna’s claims. Instead, they’ve spent all of 2021 being so loved up with one another — which led to their romantic engagement on Oct. 17. The Blink 182 dummer popped the question to Kourtney — who shares three children with her ex Scott Disick — in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement on the beach in Montecito, California.

After the engagement news broke, Kourt and Travis’ family and friends congratulated them on the big news. Landon and Alabama were actually both in attendance, and afterwards took to Instagram to send their love to the future bride and groom. “So happy for you guys, I love you both!!” Alabama wrote, while Landon said, “Congratulations @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”