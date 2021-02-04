Celebrity Engagements In 2021: Who Is Looking To Tie The Knot?

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have sparked engagement speculation recently. See which A-list couples could be heading to the altar in 2021!

Some of Hollywood’s strongest couples could be getting engaged this year! While some big names, like The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski and Donald Trump‘s daughter Tiffany Trump have already revealed they’re heading to the altar in 2021, plenty of other couples have fans buzzing about possible engagements. Here are 13 of your favorite celebrities who have sparked speculation about tying the knot.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly quickly became one of the hottest couples in Hollywood when they made their romance public in 2020. The actress, 34, first sparked engagement speculation in January 2021 when she was spotted wearing a chunky ring on that finger while out and about with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 30. Despite seemingly denying the claims with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram photo, fans remain convinced that the pair are the real deal, and could be heading to the altar this year. Back in October 2020, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY that MGK was already wanting to marry the new leading lady in his life. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” the source told HL. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods, 23, and Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, may be a relatively new couple, but it seems they’re a perfect match! The longtime friends, who made the transition from pals to lovers, confirmed their romance back in Sept. 2020. A source close to the pair spoke to HollywoodLife in February 2021, revealing that the Minnesota Timberwolves player wants to “work towards marriage” with the model. “This past year Karl has been through hell and back dealing with family tragedy,” the source shared, “as well as his own Covid diagnosis and getting hit by a drunk driver and through all of that and more, the main thing that has kept him afloat has been Jordyn.” As fans would recall, Karl’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died suddenly from COVID-19, in April 2020. “Once things get back to normal he’s going to get engaged to her and they are going to work towards marriage because she means that much to him.” It seems fans should keep an eye out for an engagement announcement in 2021!

Derrick Kosinski & Nicole Gruman

One couple that’s definitely tying the knot in 2021 is The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski and his gorgeous girlfriend, Nicole Gruman. He revealed in a January IG post that he asked the beautiful brunette to marry him — and she said yes. Derrick, 37, shared a sweet photo of himself and Nicole, 26, posing in the snow after the magical engagement. “Ready for the next chapter…I love you,” he captioned the post.

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos

Although Donald Trump has been booted from The White House, it’s not all bad news for the Trump family in 2021, as Tiffany Trump revealed she will wed her boyfriend of two years, Michael Boulos. While reminiscing on some of her favorite memories during her father’s time as commander in chief, Tiffany subtly shared the news on Instagram. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael,” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” She concluded her message with a red heart emoji. The couple have been together since 2018, after meeting in Greece.

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid

Could 2021 be the year that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik officially tie the knot? Fans have theorized that the longtime couple, who dated on and off for years and now share a baby girl together, may be headed down the aisle in the near future. Romance rumors first began to swirl in November 2015 when they were photographed leaving Justin Bieber‘s American Music Awards after party together. Flash forward five years and the couple welcomed a baby girl named Khai.

Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly

Fans of Trevor Noah, 36, and Minka Kelly, 40, have speculated that the pair might be making things official soon! The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host and The Roommate actress kept their relationship under wraps for some time, with romance reports first surfacing on August 31, 2020. A source told People that things were going well between them. “They’re very happy,” the source said. “It’s a very serious relationship.” Perhaps they’ll take it to the next level in 2021…

Florence Pugh & Zach Braff

Speculation has surrounded Zach Braff, Florence Pugh and a possible engagement! The couple began dating in 2019 after Zach casted Florence in his 2019 short film In The Time It Takes To Get There. By April of that same year, the two took their creative partnership to a new level and revealed they were dating. Their romance seemed to go from strength to strength, as they quarantined in Los Angeles together amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The pair also fended off internet trolls who criticized their 21-year age gap. Watch this space for updates on the pair tying the knot.

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron appears to be going strong with his Aussie girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares. Fans have speculated that he’s so in love — both with Vanessa and Australia — that the pair may get engaged this year! The couple reportedly met in the middle of 2020, and they were first seen together publicly in September when Vanessa joined Zac for a brunch date. With romantic rumors flying, Zac and Ness confirmed the relationship by packing on the PDA, and have gone from strength to strength ever since. In the months following, they have been seen going on ski trips together, meeting for lunch dates, and catching some sun on many beach trips.

Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Jr.

After months of packing on the PDA, fans have wondered whether Katie Holmes and her new man Emilio Vitolo Jr. will take their relationship to the next level in 2021. The couple were first spotted in September 2020 when they were seen on a date at the trendy downtown restaurant Antique Garage. Katie’s “mystery man” was quickly identified as the Ballato owner and chef, and were soon spotted making out in public. A source told HollywoodLife that Emilio helped Katie come out of her shell. “He has a magnetic personality and has a way about him that just makes people smile. That’s probably what drew her in, and it’s no wonder she feels comfortable and safe with him to show affection in public.”

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Could 2021 be the year Taylor Swift weds her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Fans are dying to see the Grammy winner pick out a white dress and head down the aisle, following her years long romance with the British actor. Taylor and Joe have been dating since late 2016, but no one found out about the pair’s relationship until news broke in May 2017. Only a handful of photos have been snapped of the notoriously private couple together, and they rarely said anything about each other. One of the few things the Boy Erased star has said about his relationship was actually a defense of their privacy. “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he told Mr. Porter’s weekly digital magazine The Journal on Jan. 17. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.” Here’s hoping for an engagement announcement in 2021!

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin

One of young Hollywood’s hottest couples may be heading for the altar. Dylan Sprouse, 28, and Barbara Palvin, 27, have been dating since 2018, and fans have long speculated they may be getting engaged. The Victoria’s Secret model met the former Disney Channel thanks to social media! Barbara followed her future beau on Instagram, and he slid into her DMs. She went to visit him in China in the summer of 2018 and the rest, as they say, is history. They first went public as a couple when Barbara shared a birthday post for Dylan when he turned 26.

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, 30, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 43, have been going strong since 2017! Fans have wondered whether the Fifty Shades of Grey actor will say “I do” to the British rocker in 2021, making Dakota a step-mom to the two children Chris shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow — Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. It seems she already has a great relationship with them, having hung out at the beach and the cinema in numerous sightings since she began dating their dad in October 2017.

Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz sparked engagement speculation in December 2020 when she wore a big diamond ring on her left ring finger while shopping with her boyfriend Bradley Collins. The This Is Us star wore a gold band with a diamond on it, leading fans to speculate that the pair were set to tie the knot. She later confirmed during an interview on Sirius XM’s The Covino & Rich Show that it was “a ring he bought [her] for Christmas.”