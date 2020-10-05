Bradley Collins: 5 Things To Know About Chrissy Metz’s New BF After They Go Instagram Official

Chrissy Metz has a new man! The actress went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Bradley Collins on October 4! — And, they’re too cute together! Learn more about Bradley and when the couple first got together.

Chrissy Metz is off the market! The This Is Us star 40, took to instagram on Sunday to introduce her boyfriend to the world, Bradley Thomas Collins. She shared a number of outdoor selfies of the pair (seen below), along with a solo shot that showed Bradley’s side profile.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat!,” Chrissy wrote in her caption. “Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure!,” she continued, adding, “Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.” — Here’s everything we know about Chrissy’s boyfriend:

1. Bradley Collins is based in Nashville. — His location is evidenced in the bio of his Instagram account, along with his well documented love for the country music city. It’s unclear if he plans to relocate to Los Angeles, where Chrissy lives, or if he will split his time between the two cities.

2. He may work within the music industry. — It’s unclear what Bradley does for work, however, many signs point to a career in the country music world. In many of his posts, he’s noted that he works with prominent country music stars and he often tags BMI Broadcast Music (where he presumably works). Not only is his Instagram filled with photos and videos from various country music concerts, but many of his posts include behind-the-scenes moments from big awards shows, like the ACM Awards. In some photos, Bradley appears to be wearing a press badge, which would grant him employee access to events and other restricted artist and concert areas.

3. Bradley became a real estate agent in June of 2020. — He received his certification as a commercial real estate from Cornell University on June 13, 2020. Bradley shared a photo of his certificate to Instagram, with the caption, “Thank you, Cornell University, for this excellent course. Much appreciation to all the professors and classmates for an amazing experience!”

4. He had his first date with Chrissy in May of 2020. — Bradley shared the latter detail in a post on Instagram for Chrissy’s 40th birthday on September 29. “Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness,” Bradley wrote alongside a selfie of the two near an in-ground pool. “You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me,” he wrote, adding, “I love you. You the Best!” Since they began dating, Chrissy and Bradley have spent time together in Los Angeles, Florida and Nashville.

Before Bradley, Chrissy dated Hal Rosenfeld, a music composer, for nearly two years. News of their split broke in August of 2020. Chrissy also dated This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil before Hal. Prior to her relationship with Hal, the actress was married to British journalist Martyn Eaden, from 2008 to 2015. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for divorce.

5. Bradley loves to attend concerts and enjoys traveling. — He often attends country music and rock shows for notable bands and artists including, Arctic Monkeys, Phish, Goo Goo Dolls and more. His music highlight on Instagram includes behind-the-scenes videos from country music awards shows and concerts. Oh and, he’s a Tennessee Titans fan!