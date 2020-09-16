ACM Awards Winners 2020: Miranda Lambert & More — Full List
Some of the biggest stars in country music will be honored with ACM Awards during this year’s show on Sept. 16. Follow along here to see who took home the trophies!
The show must go on! Although the Academy of Country Music Awards were postponed for five months amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the award show is finally going down on Sept. 16. The nominations for the show came out way back in February, and the stars who are up for awards will finally find out if they’re winners!
The 2020 show will be streaming from some of Nashville’s hottest locations — the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman and Bluebird Cafe. The night will be jam-packed with performances, while Keith Urban, who was 2019’s Entertainer of the Year, will serve as host. In the days leading up to the telecast, some of the winners were already announced. Check those out here and keep refreshing throughout the show as we update with more results! The winners are listed in bold below:
Music Event Of The Year
“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around & Fell In Love”, Miranda Lambert ft. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsey Ell
Video Of The Year
“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton
“One Man Band”, Old Dominion
“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
“Sugarcoat,” Little Big Town
New Female Artist Of The Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist Of The Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Entertainer Of The Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Carri Underwood
Thomas Rhett
Songwriter Of The Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Shane McAnally
Josh Osbourne
Hillary Lindsey
Single Of The Year
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor,” Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
Song Of The Year
“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde
“One Man Band”, Old Dominion
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Some Of It,” Eric Church
Album Of The Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren Morris
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Group Of The Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
Duo Of The Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
The ACM Awards will on CBS. Stars who are performing at the show include Taylor Swift, who is making her big return to the ACMs after five years, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and more. What a night!