ACM Awards Winners 2020: Miranda Lambert & More — Full List

Some of the biggest stars in country music will be honored with ACM Awards during this year’s show on Sept. 16. Follow along here to see who took home the trophies!

The show must go on! Although the Academy of Country Music Awards were postponed for five months amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the award show is finally going down on Sept. 16. The nominations for the show came out way back in February, and the stars who are up for awards will finally find out if they’re winners!

The 2020 show will be streaming from some of Nashville’s hottest locations — the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman and Bluebird Cafe. The night will be jam-packed with performances, while Keith Urban, who was 2019’s Entertainer of the Year, will serve as host. In the days leading up to the telecast, some of the winners were already announced. Check those out here and keep refreshing throughout the show as we update with more results! The winners are listed in bold below:

Music Event Of The Year

“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around & Fell In Love”, Miranda Lambert ft. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsey Ell

Video Of The Year

“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

“One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett

“Sugarcoat,” Little Big Town

New Female Artist Of The Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist Of The Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer Of The Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Carri Underwood

Thomas Rhett

Songwriter Of The Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Shane McAnally

Josh Osbourne

Hillary Lindsey

Single Of The Year

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor,” Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum

Song Of The Year

“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde

“One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Some Of It,” Eric Church

Album Of The Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren Morris

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Group Of The Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Duo Of The Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

The ACM Awards will on CBS. Stars who are performing at the show include Taylor Swift, who is making her big return to the ACMs after five years, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and more. What a night!