ACM Awards Nominations 2020: Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton & More

The biggest stars in country music will be awarded at the upcoming ACM Awards on April 5, and just over a month before the show, the nominations were revealed!

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5. The event will be hosted by former ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, Keith Urban, and the biggest stars in country music are expected to attend. Ahead of the show, the nominations were announced on Feb. 27. Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Cassie DiLauria, Kevin Frazier, Gayle King, Ashley McBryde and more participated in the nominations show press conference, which aired on the ACM Awards’ social media accounts.

The ACM Awards are always an exciting event. In 2019, Keith took home the biggest honor of the night — Entertainer of the Year — while Kacey Musgraves was awarded Female Artist of the Year and Thomas Rhett won for Male Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Jason Aldean was awarded as Artist of the Decade. So far, the performers for the 2020 show have not been announced. However, with stars like Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and more performing at the show in 2019, we can only imagine that this year’s star-studded lineup will be just as good! Check out a full list of nominations here:

Video Of The Year

“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

“One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett

“Sugarcoat,” Little Big Town

Songwriter Of The Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Shane McAnally

Josh Osbourne

Hillary Lindsey

Music Event Of The Year

“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around & Fell In Love”, Miranda Lambert ft. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsey Ell

Single Of The Year

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor,” Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum

Song Of The Year

“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde

“One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Some Of It,” Eric Church

Album Of The Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren Morris

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Group Of The Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Duo Of The Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Female Artist Of The Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist Of The Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist Of The Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

The 2020 ACM Awards will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. on April 5. HollywoodLife will be covering the show, so check back then for full coverage right as everything goes down!