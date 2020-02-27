ACM Awards Nominations 2020: Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton & More
The biggest stars in country music will be awarded at the upcoming ACM Awards on April 5, and just over a month before the show, the nominations were revealed!
The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5. The event will be hosted by former ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, Keith Urban, and the biggest stars in country music are expected to attend. Ahead of the show, the nominations were announced on Feb. 27. Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Cassie DiLauria, Kevin Frazier, Gayle King, Ashley McBryde and more participated in the nominations show press conference, which aired on the ACM Awards’ social media accounts.
The ACM Awards are always an exciting event. In 2019, Keith took home the biggest honor of the night — Entertainer of the Year — while Kacey Musgraves was awarded Female Artist of the Year and Thomas Rhett won for Male Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Jason Aldean was awarded as Artist of the Decade. So far, the performers for the 2020 show have not been announced. However, with stars like Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and more performing at the show in 2019, we can only imagine that this year’s star-studded lineup will be just as good! Check out a full list of nominations here:
Video Of The Year
“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton
“One Man Band”, Old Dominion
“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
“Sugarcoat,” Little Big Town
Songwriter Of The Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Shane McAnally
Josh Osbourne
Hillary Lindsey
Music Event Of The Year
“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around & Fell In Love”, Miranda Lambert ft. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsey Ell
Single Of The Year
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor,” Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
Song Of The Year
“10,00 Hours”, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde
“One Man Band”, Old Dominion
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Some Of It,” Eric Church
Album Of The Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren Morris
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Group Of The Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
Duo Of The Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Female Artist Of The Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist Of The Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist Of The Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
The 2020 ACM Awards will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. on April 5. HollywoodLife will be covering the show, so check back then for full coverage right as everything goes down!