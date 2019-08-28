Tiffany Trump Sends Love To BF Michael Boulos On His Birthday: ‘You Fill My Life With So Much Joy’

Happy birthday, Michael Boulos! Tiffany Trump posted the sweetest message to her billionaire beau on his 26th, telling him how much she loves him.

Tiffany Trump gave her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, the sweetest 26th birthday shoutout on August 27. The First Daughter, 25, posted an adorable pic of herself and her guy posing on the beach, and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, @michaelboulos 🎈❤️🎈You fill my life with so much joy, kindness and laughter! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face! ♥︎”. It appears that the couple, who have been dating since November 2018, are on vacation together for Michael’s birthday. A few days before his birthday, Tiffany posted a photo of herself relaxing on the same beach with a piece of pie by her side. Talk about living the good life!

The couple are back in New York City now; Michael shared a video on his Instagram that showed himself and Tiffany checking out the famed Vessel art installation in Chelsea. He commented that he desperately missed Tiffany while she was on her extended vacation with her mom, Marla Maples, in Italy this summer. The billionaire heir is going to grad school in London, while Tiffany attends law school at Georgetown, in Washington, DC, so every minute together counts.

They may not be apart for long, though. The lovebirds were spotted browsing at a high-end jewelry store in London during her father, President Donald Trump‘s state visit in June 2019. While there, they reportedly looked at diamond rings! Though they didn’t leave with an engagement ring, but Tiffany did spend a whopping £500,000 ($634,000) on a diamond “friendship” bracelet.

Tiffany and Michael met at her pal Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece last summer, and they instantly hit it off. They were first spotted sharing PDA in November 2018, but didn’t make things Instagram official until January 2019. It turns out that they spent Christmas together!