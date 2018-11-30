Michael Boulos: 5 Things To Know About Tiffany Trump’s New Boyfriend

Tiffany Trump is rumored to be dating Michael Boulos, who hails originally from Nigeria! Catch yourself up to speed on all the details about her new BF!

Tiffany Trump has a new beau in her life, Michael Bourous, and things might get awkward around her dad Donald Trump. Why? Because he’s originally from Nigeria, one of the sovereign states the president has allegedly called a “sh*thole country.” Here’s what we know about him.

1. He’s originally from Lagos. Not only that, his family, originally of Lebanese descent, owns a multibillion dollar company that is focused on the sale of vehicles, equipment, retail and construction.

2. He reportedly met Tiffany back in Mykonos over the summer. Since then, the two have gotten so serious that apparently Tiffany invited him to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving. A source told Page Six, “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.”

3. He is currently based out of London. Despite news of their relationship just emerging now, Tiffany and Michael enjoyed New York Fashion Week back in September. The two were spotted at the Taoray Wang show.

4. They met after Tiffany split with her ex-boyfriend Ross Mechanic. The two broke up in the spring, years after meeting at the University of Pennsylvania, which they both attended.

5. When Tiffany was in Mykonos, where she reportedly met Michael, she also partied with Lindsay Lohan. After posting a pic of the two of them together, LiLo captioned the post, writing, “#💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 #mykonos #america @realdonaldtrump”. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Tiffany. In the meantime, check out all of her latest pics in our gallery above.