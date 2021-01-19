Michael Boulos: 5 Things To Know About Tiffany Trump’s Fiancé After She Announces Engagement

He’s a business scion and the heir to a billion dollar fortune. And now, Michael Boulos will be a former president’s son-in-law. Learn more about Michael, Tiffany Trump’s new fiancé.

It’s a nice day for a white (house) wedding. Tiffany Trump, outgoing President Donald Trump‘s youngest daughter, 27, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Michael Boulos. Tiffany broke the news on Instagram with a beautiful photo of herself and her husband-to-be, 23, standing in a corridor outside the White House, a diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter,” she captioned her January 19 post. Here’s five things you should know about Michael, the guy Tiffany has chosen for life:

He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.

It may have been awkward when Tiffany brought Michael home to meet the family for the first time. Nigeria is one of the places that President Trump famously called a “sh*thole country” during a 2018 meeting with senators. Michael was born in Kfaraakka, Lebanon, but as a young boy moved with his parents to Lagos, where his family’s business, Boulos Enterprises, operates. The motorcycle company is extremely successful, and Michael is an heir to the multi-billon dollar family fortune.

He and Tiffany started dating in 2018

Michael and Tiffany began seeing each other in summer 2018, after she broke up with longtime boyfriend Ross Mechanic. The two reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece, where they were both partying over the summer (Tiffany at Lindsay Lohan‘s club) and hit it off instantly. While they initially kept things under wraps, Tiffany took the relationship public by inviting him to Thanksgiving with her family at Mar-a-Lago later that same year.

At 23, he runs multiple successful businesses.

It helps that they’re his family’s businesses. Michael was named the associate director of SOCA Nigeria, a conglomerate “active in furniture production and interior design, automobile assembly and distribution, power generation, retailing and trade,” since 2016. He was just 19 years old. His father remains the CEO. He became the director of Fadoul Group in 2019, as well as the business development manager of Royalton Investment the same year.

He’s an accomplished student

After graduating from the prestigious American International School of Lagos, Michael attended college at Regent’s University London, where he studied Global Business Management. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2018. He received his master’s degree in Project Management, Finance, and Risk from City University of London in 2019. He currently splits his time between London and with Tiffany in the United States.

He has Tiffany’s family’s seal of approval.

Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, told Town & Country that she “adores Michael. Tiffany’s big sister, Ivanka Trump, 38, gushed about their engagement on Instagram when Michael posted his own engagement announcement. “Love you Michael!” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. While Tiffany’s father has never mentioned his future son-in-law publicly, it’s clear that they’re on good terms. He even invited Michael and his parents to Christmas Eve at the White House in 2019, and his February 2020 State of the Union.