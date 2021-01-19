5 Things

Michael Boulos: 5 Things To Know About Tiffany Trump’s Fiancé After She Announces Engagement

Tiffany Trump Michael Boulos
BACKGRID
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, walks to her car as she arrives, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. She was traveling on Air Force One with President Donald Trump and is returning from a trip to Florida Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 19 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos arrive in the audience for the fourth day of the 2020 Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the ​White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend Michael Boulos walk as they arrive with President Donald Trump on Air Force One upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Friday, July 3, 2020. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UK - *EXCLUSIVE* - President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump arrives looking in high spirits with her striking blonde locks joined by boyfriend Michael Boulos outside the Mosimann's Restaurant in Knightsbridge. The pair arrives for dinner along with the British singer and tv presenter Mica Paris who wore an oversized brown coat and boots. *Shot on January 10, 2019* Pictured: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
and

He’s a business scion and the heir to a billion dollar fortune. And now, Michael Boulos will be a former president’s son-in-law. Learn more about Michael, Tiffany Trump’s new fiancé.

It’s a nice day for a white (house) wedding. Tiffany Trump, outgoing President Donald Trump‘s youngest daughter, 27, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Michael Boulos. Tiffany broke the news on Instagram with a beautiful photo of herself and her husband-to-be, 23, standing in a corridor outside the White House, a diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter,” she captioned her January 19 post. Here’s five things you should know about Michael, the guy Tiffany has chosen for life:

He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.

It may have been awkward when Tiffany brought Michael home to meet the family for the first time. Nigeria is one of the places that President Trump famously called a “sh*thole country” during a 2018 meeting with senators. Michael was born in Kfaraakka, Lebanon, but as a young boy moved with his parents to Lagos, where his family’s business, Boulos Enterprises, operates. The motorcycle company is extremely successful, and Michael is an heir to the multi-billon dollar family fortune.

Tiffany Trump Michaelo Boulos
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos are in good spirits as they arrive at Mosimann’s Restaurant in London, 1/10/19 (BACKGRID)

He and Tiffany started dating in 2018

Michael and Tiffany began seeing each other in summer 2018, after she broke up with longtime boyfriend Ross Mechanic. The two reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece, where they were both partying over the summer (Tiffany at Lindsay Lohan‘s club) and hit it off instantly. While they initially kept things under wraps, Tiffany took the relationship public by inviting him to Thanksgiving with her family at Mar-a-Lago later that same year.

At 23, he runs multiple successful businesses.

It helps that they’re his family’s businesses. Michael was named the associate director of SOCA Nigeria, a conglomerate “active in furniture production and interior design, automobile assembly and distribution, power generation, retailing and trade,” since 2016. He was just 19 years old. His father remains the CEO. He became the director of Fadoul Group in 2019, as well as the business development manager of Royalton Investment the same year.

He’s an accomplished student

After graduating from the prestigious American International School of Lagos, Michael attended college at Regent’s University London, where he studied Global Business Management. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2018. He received his master’s degree in Project Management, Finance, and Risk from City University of London in 2019. He currently splits his time between London and with Tiffany in the United States.

Tiffany Trump Michael Boulos
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos arrive at the White House for the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, 8/27/20 (AP)

He has Tiffany’s family’s seal of approval.

Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, told Town & Country that she “adores Michael. Tiffany’s big sister, Ivanka Trump, 38, gushed about their engagement on Instagram when Michael posted his own engagement announcement. “Love you Michael!” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. While Tiffany’s father has never mentioned his future son-in-law publicly, it’s clear that they’re on good terms. He even invited Michael and his parents to Christmas Eve at the White House in 2019, and his February 2020 State of the Union.