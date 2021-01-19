Breaking News

Tiffany Trump, 27, Engaged To Michael Boulos, 23: ‘Excited For The Next Chapter’

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Trump, who confirmed on Jan. 19 that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

Tiffany Trump, 27, is engaged to Michael Boulos. While reminiscing on some of her favorite memories during her father, Donald Trump’s, time in the White House on Jan. 19, Tiffany subtly shared the news on Instagram, . She posted a photo of herself and Michael posing in front of the historic building — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and noted that they had gotten engaged in the picture’s caption.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael,” Tiffany wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” She concluded her message with a red heart emoji.

Tiffany did not specify when Michael popped the question, but she did have her ring on full display in the photo. Although the pic was taken from far away, Tiffany’s giant sparkler could be seen on her left hand, which rested on her leg in the image. Michael also shared the news on his page with the caption, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Michael and Tiffany have been together since 2018, after meeting when Tiffany was on a trip to Greece. News of their engagement comes on the final day of Trump’s presidency, as Joe Biden will be officially sworn in on Jan. 20. Michael has been by Tiffany’s side at several White House and political events in support of her father over the years. The lovebirds have also taken many lavish vacations together.

The 23-year-old is a business executive, who serves as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, the director of the Fadoul Group and the business development manager for Royalton Investment. Meanwhile, Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and is currently working there as a research assistant. The 27-year-old is Trump’s only child from his marriage to Marla Maples, who he divorced in 1999. Through her father, Tiffany has four half-siblings — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, from his marriage to Ivana Trump, and Barron Trump, from his current marriage to Melania Trump.