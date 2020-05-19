Tiffany Trump, 26, Officially Graduates From Georgetown Law After Virtual Ceremony

It’s official: Tiffany Trump’s a Georgetown law school graduate. The First Daughter celebrated with a virtual commencement, and lots of love from her boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

Tiffany Trump is one major step closer to becoming a lawyer. The president’s youngest daughter, 26, graduated from the prestigious Georgetown Law School on May 18, and while the commencement ceremony was canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the university held a small virtual celebration for the class of 2020 in its place. Tiffany shared multiple congratulatory messages from friends and family on Instagram, including from her boyfriend of almost two years, Michael Boulos. “Congratulations Tiffy! You’ve come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it’s only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again,” the 22-year-old millionaire business scion wrote on his Instagram Stories. Tiffany lovingly shared his sweet note with her own followers.

Tiffany wrote a celebratory message to her Georgetown classmates, as well, posting, “Congratulations to my fellow Georgetown Law’s Class of 2020! We did it! We are now #GeorgetownLawyers #ClassOf2020 #HoyaLawya #Graduation2020”. Tiffany becomes the first of President Donald Trump‘s adult children to not enter the family business. Older brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both serve as executives at the Trump Organization. Big sister Ivanka Trump, once worked for the company and had her own fashion line. She’s now followed their father to the White House, where she and husband Jared Kushner serve as advisors to the president.

Tiffany’s Georgetown virtual convocation came two days after celebrities banded together to celebrate seniors with the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special. During his commencement speech, addressed to students across the country, former President Barack Obama got in a dig at Tiffany’s father: “This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems — from massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it. It’s woken a lot of young people up to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work,” he said.

The COVID-19 crisis has “also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something that we all have to eventually accept once our childhood comes to an end. All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out that they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. So, if the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you.”