Tiffany Trump Dragged For Accusing Joe Biden Of ‘Lying’: Your Dad Is The One Who ‘Lies Constantly’

Tiffany Trump took to Twitter to ask Joe Biden to ‘stop lying’ and was met with many responses that claimed she was confusing him with her dad, Donald Trump.

Tiffany Trump, 26, got the attention of many Twitter users on Aug. 31 when she asked Joe Biden, 77, to “stop lying” in a tweet. The daughter of President Donald Trump, 74, didn’t mention exactly what she was referring to but her words were enough to prove she’s not a fan of the Democratic politician going against her dad in the November presidential election. “Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies- but God knows the truth,” she wrote in the tweet.

You spelled “my father” wrong. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 31, 2020

It didn’t take long for people who disagreed with her to respond with their own clap back tweets, and a lot of them mentioned Trump. “You spelled ‘my father’ wrong,” one tweet read. “I do hope you say this to the president daily, since he lies constantly about literally everything,” another response read. “I think by Joe you meant Dad. You’re welcome. God sees you too, Tiffany,” a third said.

I do hope you say this to the president daily, since he lies constantly about literally everything. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 31, 2020

Tiffany’s tweet and the backlash from it comes after she seemingly attacked Biden in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 25, which can be seen in the video below. “I encourage you to see beyond the facade that so many other politicians employ. They mask themselves in disguises of decency,” she said during her moment in the spotlight. Her speech happened on the second night of the convention, two days before Trump officially accepted his nomination for president for another four years.

Tiffany’s latest remarks at the convention and on social media come as a bit of a surprise since out of all the Trump children, she’s one of the most private and doesn’t regularly publicly reveal her feelings about politics. Although she’s always present at important political events to support her dad, she has been focusing on her studies and just graduated from Georgetown law school in May. The commencement ceremony had to be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she shared some congratulatory messages on social media, proving she still had a large amount of support in the milestone moment.

It will be interesting to see if Tiffany continues talking about politics on her social media accounts as the election gets closer. We’ll be on the lookout to see if she chooses to share more thoughts soon!