Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown, which you can see HERE, was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.

Tiffany chose a wedding dress that was an homage to her new husbands’ heritage. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” her mother told People Magazine, who also wore an Elie Saab gown for her mother of the bride look.

The Georgetown Law School grad’s fabulous couture certainly showed off her keen fashion sense, something she also flaunted at her bridal shower just a few days earlier! Tiffany rocked a white lace midi dress with cropped sleeves and puff shoulders, as seen in the snaps posted to Instagram by her half-sister Ivanka Trump! “Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” Ivanka wrote, alongside a photo of herself, Tiffany and sister-in-law Lara Trump.

The wedding appeared to go off without a hitch, even though there were reportedly concerns about a possible Category 1 hurricane hitting the southern Florida property. In fact, the Mar-A-Lago staff were evacuated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 over safety issues, according to a source for Page Six. “It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing,” the insider said at the time. “They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow.”

While the source went on to say Tiffany was “flipping out” about the weather situation at the time, the club reopened on Friday and the wedding preparations picked right back up. It’s also a good thing the mother of the bride was in Florida ahead of the wedding weekend to support Tiffany; Marla kept things light by cracking a joke about the wedding stress on her Instagram, comparing it to tennis. “We’ve got a lot of balls in the air with last minute prep for Tiff and Michaels wedding,” the former dancer wrote on Tuesday, Nov. 8 alongside a snap of herself on a tennis court. “Blessing time… breathing through all of it and remembering to put God in the center.”

On January 19, 2021, Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael, revealing that the heir to his family’s multibillion-dollar business Boulos Enterprises had popped the question after 3 years of dating. Alongside a snap of the couple at the White House posted to her Instagram, Tiffany said it was an “honor to celebrate many milestones” at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. while her father was President, and that her engagement was the icing on the cake. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she added.

After meeting in Greece in 2018, Tiffany and Michael began dating and were inseparable from then on out. Michael serves as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, the director of the Fadoul Group and the business development manager for Royalton Investment. Tiffany, meanwhile, graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and is currently a legal research assistant.

Tiffany is Donald’s only child from his marriage to Marla Maples, whom he divorced in 1999. Through her father, Tiffany has four half-siblings — Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, from his marriage to Ivana Trump, and Barron Trump, from his current marriage to Melania Trump.