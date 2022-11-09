Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report

Tiffany Trump‘s Palm Beach, Fla. wedding — which is scheduled for this weekend — is being threatened by an impending Category 1 hurricane. The event is scheduled to take place at Donald Trump‘s posh Mar-A-Lago resort, but the staff was evacuated over safety concerns, according to a source for Page Six. Unsurprisingly, the insider also noted that Tiffany, 29, is beside herself over her nuptials to billionaire heir Michael Boulos possibly being disrupted.

More About Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Nicole Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report

“They’ve sent staff home,” the source claimed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow,” they explained. “Everyone is stuck inside.”

Luckily, Mar-A-Lago is set to re-open Friday, which is when Tiffany has a welcome dinner scheduled for her guests. However, the dinner hasn’t been green-lit by any means. “Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen,” the source for Page Six added. “Tiffany is flipping out.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Tiffany’s representatives regarding the report and did not receive an immediate response.

Tiffany is expecting about 500 guests from all around the world at her wedding. However, even if the wedding is a go, some guests may have trouble flying in, as Palm Beach International Airport closed down on Wednesday for commercial flights as it prepares for Hurricane Nicole’s expected landfall. The Orlando International Airport also ceased operations.

Luckily, Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, is already in Florida supporting her. Marla, 59, took to Instagram earlier this week to give a comical update on the wedding preparation alongside a photo of herself sitting on a tennis court juggling a tennis ball. “We’ve got a lot of balls in the air with last minute prep for Tiff and Michaels wedding,” she wrote. “Blessing time… breathing through all of it and remembering to put God in the center.”

Michael, whose family owns a conglomerate of companies, and Tiffany have been together since 2018, after meeting by chance in Greece. They got engaged in early 2021, with the news coming out during Tiffany’s father, Donald Trump’s, last days in the White House. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael,” Tiffany wrote in her engagement announcement post. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”