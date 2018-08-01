Tiffany Trump Rocks Sexy Sheer Swimsuit While Partying With Mystery Man In Greece — See Pics

Summer vacation and the living’s easy for Tiffany Trump! The president’s daughter is currently living it up in Greece, and she showed off her amazing figure in a sheer swimsuit on Aug. 1. Check it out!

Tiffany Trump is currently living her best life! The first daughter is on summer vacation from law school, and she’s having quite a vacation in Europe. This week, she’s in Greece, and she was photographed spending time at the Principote beach club at Panormos beach in Mykonos on Aug. 1. The 24-year-old showed off her amazing body in a black swimsuit, which featured sheer, perfectly-placed cutouts. She completed the look with a white wrap skirt, and left her long, blonde hair down in loose, natural waves.

Photos from the beach show Tiffany smiling and laughing with friends — particularly one, tanned dude in a bathing suit and white polo! Could this potentially be a new man in Tiffany’s life!? Whoever he is, they looked like they were having a great time together! Meanwhile, last week, Tiffany spent some time partying with none other than Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos. With Tiffany’s busy law school schedule throughout the year, this time off and vacation is definitely much-needed AND deserved.

Before hitting up Greece, Tiffany did some bonding with her mom, Marla Maples, in London. The ladies hit the town night after night and seemed completely unbothered by all the recent waves Tiffany’s dad, Donald Trump, has made with U.S. citizens AND other countries. Slay, ladies!

Summer has definitely been treating Tiffany well, as she was also photographed partying in the Hamptons at the beginning of July. There’s just a few weeks until the next school year starts, so she might as well live it up while she can!