Tiffany Trump Looks Pretty In Blue Dress, Returning To Law School After Dad Donald’s Diss

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, walks to her car as she arrives, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. She was traveling on Air Force One with President Donald Trump and is returning from a trip to Florida
Donald Trump's look-alike daughter Tiffany Trump blends in with the crowds while visiting the Science Museum in London. Tiffany wore casual yet designer clothes while visiting the popular tourist attraction.
Tiffany Trump in Cannes during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France.
President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and Boyfriend Michael Boulos pictures leaving Novikov in Mayfair, London.
Tiffany Trump had her first day of school look nailed with a blue dress and designer bag. She looks like she’s ready to crush her last year at Georgetown, even after it was revealed that her dad totally insulted her.

Another day, another cute look for Tiffany Trump. The youngest daughter of President Donald Trump started her last year of school at Georgetown Law, and dressed the part of a studious 3L. Tiffany, 25, rocked a bright blue shirtdress for the first day of classes on September 4, completing the look with a pair of quilted blue flats, and a shiny Fendi tote bag. Full of books, we suspect. The midi dress with three-quarter sleeves and a tied waist is the perfect, demure choice for looking professional and polished at school. You really can’t go wrong with a look like this.

Tiffany’s first day of school comes on the heels of her father’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, getting fired for making uncouth remarks about Tiffany and her sister, Ivanka Trump, 36. Madeleine apparently opened up a little too much to reporters during an off the record conversation on August 17. The conversation took place at the Embassy Suites hotel in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the reporters, including journalists from the Washington Post, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and Reuters, had gathered for dinner with Madeleine and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley while covering the president’s vacation at his nearby golf club.

When the press secretary left to do an interview with Fox News, Madeleine joked to the reporters that she had a better relationship with the president than his own daughters, and that he wouldn’t be able to pick Tiffany out of a crowd. She also said — not joking — that he doesn’t like being photographed with Tiffany because he thinks she’s overweight. Yikes.

Tiffany doesn’t seem to be affected by that scandal, at least outwardly. She’s going back to school and thriving after spending a whirlwind summer all over Europe with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. Good vibes only, right?