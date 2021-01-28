Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Speculation With Massive Diamond Ring In New Pics

Megan Fox is rocking a giant diamond sparkler on her ring finger, which has fans wondering if Machine Gun Kelly has already proposed marriage to his beloved girlfriend.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been so head over heels in love since late spring 2020 that it wouldn’t come to a surprise to fans if they were already secretly engaged. The 34-year-old actress has joined her 30-year-old rocker sweetheart in New York City as he gets ready for his debut appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s Jan. 30 show. On Jan. 28, the couple was photographed arriving at Rockefeller Center where MGK is rehearing, and it was Megan’s massive diamond ring that was the focus of attention.

Megan Fox sports a large diamond on her ring finger while arriving at Rockefeller Center with boyfriend or possible new fiance Machine Gun Kelly on Jan. 28, 2020. Photo credit: SplashNews.

The Transformers actress tried to keep the bauble on her left ring finger slightly covered by holding on to a black jacket and carrying a blue water bottle as they got out of their vehicle. But it appeared to be a large multi-carat diamond stone in a gold setting that glittered on her hand. Megan looked gorgeous as always, wearing a black coat and cute pink cat ears upon arrival, as MGK — real name Colson Baker — held the SUV’s door open for his lady like a true gentleman.

Megan Fox rocks a new diamond on her ring finger, causing speculation that she and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. Photo credit: SplashNews.

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2020, MGK was already wanting to marry stunning Megan. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

A month later Megan and MGK became red carpet official at the 2020 AMAs on Nov. 22. Not only did they pose as a couple, she introduced his show performance! “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012,” Megan explained about her “magical” love before he performed “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

While this week’s SNL host John Krasinski will likely have the duties of introducing MGK’s performances on Saturday night instead of Megan, her presence by the singer’s side in NYC shows how incredibly bonded the couple is. They fell for each other while filming the drama Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the actress separated from husband Brian Austin Green in May 2020. She officially filed for divorce from the 47-year-old BH90210 star in Nov. 2020.