Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Marry Megan Fox & Have A Baby With Her: He’s ‘So In Love’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Happy couple, Megan Fox and MGK continue going strong as they are seen leaving a romantic dinner date at Mastro in Malibu. The two love birds are seen holding onto one another while waiting at valet for their car. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Happy couple, Megan Fox and MGK continue going strong as they are seen leaving a romantic dinner date at Mastro in Malibu. The two love birds are seen holding onto one another while waiting at valet for their car. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Love is in the air! Happy couple, Megan Fox and MGK continue going strong as they flaunt huge smiles leaving their dinner date in Santa Monica. Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
, , and

Machine Gun Kelly ‘spends all his time’ with new girlfriend Megan Fox and is already thinking about their future while being ‘laser focused’ on her.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, wants to commit to girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, and expand their families in the future. The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been dating the actress since earlier this year, and is so head over heels “in love” that he’s already made up his mind about spending forever with her. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

MGK and Megan already have kids of their own from previous relationships, including his daughter Casie, 11, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, and her three children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, who she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, 47, and they’d love to add to the brood. “When it comes to MGK and Megan, he is in love,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It is serious and they can’t get enough of each other. Colson is in her life and she is fully in his life. They have met family, including the kids, and it is a complete relationship, they only have eyes for each other and as of right now, it will lead to many more serious things. They are completely smitten with each other.”

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating earlier this year. (Backgrid)
During a recent date night in Beverly Hills, CA the lovebirds didn’t have any qualms about showing affection for one another, further proving their romance is going strong. “You could tell that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were really into each other just by their body language,” an eyewitness, who saw them during the date, EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Megan was wearing heels but MGK still towered over her and he had his arm wrapped around her most of the time.”
“He appeared to be very protective of her and she seemed to appreciate that which was really sweet,” the eyewitness continued. “They kept to themselves for the most part and were quietly chatting with each other, smiling, laughing, etc. They didn’t seem concerned with anybody else around them because they couldn’t keep their eyes off each other and they were completely focused on each other.”
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get close on a party bus during a recent outing. (MEGA)
In addition to their many PDA-filled outings, MGK declared his love for his lady himself in an interview with Howard Stern on Sept. 23. “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact…That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa’,” he said about meeting Megan. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”