Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Marry Megan Fox & Have A Baby With Her: He’s ‘So In Love’

Machine Gun Kelly ‘spends all his time’ with new girlfriend Megan Fox and is already thinking about their future while being ‘laser focused’ on her.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, wants to commit to girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, and expand their families in the future. The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been dating the actress since earlier this year, and is so head over heels “in love” that he’s already made up his mind about spending forever with her. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

MGK and Megan already have kids of their own from previous relationships, including his daughter Casie, 11, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, and her three children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, who she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, 47, and they’d love to add to the brood. “When it comes to MGK and Megan, he is in love,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It is serious and they can’t get enough of each other. Colson is in her life and she is fully in his life. They have met family, including the kids, and it is a complete relationship, they only have eyes for each other and as of right now, it will lead to many more serious things. They are completely smitten with each other.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were really into each other just by their body language," an eyewitness, who saw them during the date, EXCLUSIVELY shared. " Megan was wearing heels but MGK still towered over her and he had his arm wrapped around her most of the time." During a recent date night in Beverly Hills, CA the lovebirds didn't have any qualms about showing affection for one another, further proving their romance is going strong. "You could tell that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were really into each other just by their body language," an eyewitness, who saw them during the date, EXCLUSIVELY shared. "Megan was wearing heels but MGK still towered over her and he had his arm wrapped around her most of the time."

“He appeared to be very protective of her and she seemed to appreciate that which was really sweet,” the eyewitness continued. “They kept to themselves for the most part and were quietly chatting with each other, smiling, laughing, etc. They didn’t seem concerned with anybody else around them because they couldn’t keep their eyes off each other and they were completely focused on each other.”