Machine Gun Kelly Gushes That He’s ‘In Love’ During Romantic Sunset Picnic With Megan Fox

Things are heating up for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — and he even admitted that he’s ‘in love’ while sharing footage from their latest date night!

Hours after confirming their romance with PDA-filled pics, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a romantic sunset picnic together. MGK shared a quick video from the pair’s date night on his Instagram Story. He panned the camera to show the lower half of Megan’s body, as the duo sat on a blanket that was covered in roses and boxes of takeout sushi.

Although you can’t see either star’s face in the video, they’re noticeably both wearing the pants they had on when they were photographed holding hands and kissing on June 15. Megan’s jeans were black and ripped at the knee, while MGK wore light-wash denim with knee rips. He captioned the video, “In love.” Whoa!

Megan’s husband, Brian Austin Green, 46, confirmed that he and the actress had split after ten years of marriage on May 18. However, Megan began sparking romance rumors with MGK two days prior to that, when they were spotted on a coffee date together. Then, Megan appeared as the leading lady in MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which was released on May 20.

After a few weeks of keeping the romance low-key, the rapper took to Twitter on June 15 to confirm that he and Megan were an official item. He quoted a lyric from “Bloody Valentine” to share the news. “‘I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***,'” he wrote. “Life imitated art on that one.”

Megan and Brian started dating in 2004, and after years of being on-and-off, they tied the knot in 2010. The exes have three kids together: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Megan actually filed for divorce from Brian in 2015, but they wound up reconciling and having Journey. Megan dismissed her divorce papers in April 2019, and neither of the two have re-filed amidst their most recent split.

Meanwhile, Brian appears to possibly be moving on, as well. He was photographed hanging out with Courtney Stodden, 25, on June 15. Although the pair’s outing appeared friendly and they didn’t show any obvious signs of PDA, fans were definitely buzzing about the possibility of a new romance between them!