Machine Gun Kelly Confirms Megan Fox Is His ‘Girlfriend’ After Filming Sexy Music Video Together

It’s official: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are an item! The rapper cryptically confirmed the news with his own song lyrics on Twitter.

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, are dating. Hours after the two were spotted holding hands and kissing while out and about in Los Angeles, MGK took to Twitter to confirm their relationship status. He used lyrics from his song “Bloody Valentine,” which Megan appeared in the music video for, to share the news. “‘I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***,'” MGK wrote. “Life imitated art on that one.”

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck” life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

Rumors of a possible relationship between Megan and MGK began back in mid-May, when they were spotted on a coffee date together. Around that time, Megan and her husband, Brian Austin Green, 46, had stopped wearing their wedding rings in public. On May 18, Brian confirmed that he and Megan had separated. The exes, who wed in 2010, have three kids together: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

On May 20, MGK dropped his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” and the chemistry between him and Megan in the footage was electric. They nearly kissed in the video, which added more fuel to the dating rumors. In the days that followed, the rapper continued sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the video set, and fans couldn’t help but notice the flirtation between him and Megan. Now, it appears that these two have made it official!

Meanwhile, Brian seems to be moving on himself. On June 15, he was photographed while out with Courtney Stodden. The two were pictured getting into the same car, and he even held the door open for her. While there was no obvious PDA between the two, the outing definitely sparked speculation that there could be something going on between them!

Megan and Brian have broken up and gotten back together a number of times over the years. They started dating in 2004, and were engaged in 2006. However, by 2009, they had called off their engagement. It didn’t take long for them to reconcile, though, as they were married in June 2010. Their next split came in 2015, and Megan even filed for divorce. Once again, they reconciled by 2016, and welcomed their third son, Journey, later that year. In April 2019, Megan dismissed her divorce filing. Neither star has re-filed amidst their latest split.