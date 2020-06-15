See Pic
Brian Austin Green, 46, & Courtney Stodden, 25, Spark Romance Speculation On Date After His Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden were spotted happily showing off smiles while grabbing lunch together at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.

Is Brian Austin Green, 46, already moving on from this estranged wife Megan Fox? That’s the question that was on a lot of people’s minds after the actor was seen enjoying a lunch date with Courtney Stodden on the afternoon of June 13! He appeared to be in great spirits as he and the 25-year-old media personality stopped at a Mexican food joint in Los Angeles and although they didn’t show any PDA, they sure looked like they could possibly be a gorgeous new couple!

Brian went for a casual look during the outing when he wore a black Pink Floyd T-shirt and jeans while Courtney showed off her stunning figure in a leopard print dress. They walked close to each other as they picked up the grub and were seen getting into the same car. At one point, Courtney flashed a big smile as she held a face mask and phone in her hands.

Brian and Courtney’s outing comes just over three weeks since announcing his split from wife Megan, 34, whom he married in 2010. If he is romantically involved with the blonde beauty, he isn’t the only one moving on from his past. Megan, who co-parents three children with Brian, has been rumored to be romantically involved with Machine Gun Kelly, 30. The brunette gal appeared in his new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine” and in a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, the rapper could be heard making her giggle.

While it’s not entirely clear what the status is between Megan and Machine or Brian and Courtney, a source recently EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that despite trying to move forward from his former marriage, Brian’s been “struggling.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also spoke out about his fears during the May 18 episode of his podcast.

“There’s the unknown aspect. There’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds,” he said. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”