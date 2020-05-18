Brian Austin Green Confirms Split From Megan Fox After Nearly 10 Years Of Marriage

Brian Austin Green got emotional as he revealed that he doesn’t want to ‘lose’ his best friend, Megan Fox, while sadly revealing their marriage is over. He even addressed Megan’s relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly!

Brian Austin Green, 46, is no longer being cryptic: he came forward to reveal that he and Megan Fox, 34, have split just a month before their one decade wedding anniversary. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star broke the unexpected news on the May 18 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, and the grief in his voice was apparent. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Brian said of Megan, whom he shares three young children with: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Nevertheless, the family is sticking together; Brian revealed they’ll “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

At this point, Brian sounded close to tears as he added, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach.” Brian was especially fearful of losing his close relationship with the Transformers star, admitting, “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds…she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Surprisingly, Brian even openly talked about rapper Machine Gun Kelley (real name Colson Baker), whom Megan was photographed with inside an Aston Martin sports car on May 16 — which also happened to be Megan’s birthday! They were pictured after going on a food run and later drove back to Megan’s Calabasas pad, TMZ reported of the co-stars, who are filming a crime thriller together called Midnight in the Switchgrass. “She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” Brian revealed, but clarified “they’re just friends at this point.” But Brian didn’t say this to be bitter; he added, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Brian’s announcement comes a day after he made headlines for an Instagram post that was quite unlike his usual content. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” Brian wrote on May 17, which was also the day after photos of his now estranged wife and MGK’s outing surfaced. Of course, rumors soon began swirling that this “butterfly” was Megan, especially after she and Brian had recently been seen without their wedding rings on.

This isn’t the first time Megan and Brian have split. Megan filed for divorce in 2015, but reunited in 2016 (the same year they welcomed their third child, Journey). “Brian and Megan have secretly taken breaks several times over the years but have kept it quiet. This is pretty normal for them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, right before Brian confirmed the split. Brian met Megan when he guest starred on an episode of her former sitcom, Hope & Faith, in 2004.