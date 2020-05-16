See Pics
Hollywood Life

Megan Fox Hangs With Machine Gun Kelly After She’s Spotted Out Without Her Wedding Ring

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
REX/Shutterstock
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019 Wearing Blumarine Same Outfit as catwalk model *10418494x
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox stuns in gold pantsuit with plunging neckline. The 32-year-old Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox host and executive producer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! this morning in Manhattan. Megan went braless underneath her stunning gold suit and appears to have forgotten to use garment tape to keep everything in place, the actress was seen holding on to her jacket in an effort to avoid exposing her chest. Megan who wed Briann Austin Green in 2010 has been spotted without her wedding ring on as she continues promoting her new Travel Channel series. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Fashion Fest show, Autumn Winter 2017, Liverpool Department Store, Mexico City, Mexico - 07 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Despite social distancing rules, Megan Fox was spotted hanging out in a car with rapper Machine Gun Kelly! The birthday girl and the rapper were spotted grabbing coffee together.

Just two days after being spotted without her wedding ring on Megan Fox, 34, was seen spending time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30! The duo were curiously seen inside a vehicle on Saturday, May 16 after grabbing coffee and to-go food in photos obtained by TMZ SEE THE PHOTOS HERE. Megan looked carefree and relaxed as she shared a laugh with Machine Gun — born Colson Baker — inside the dark blue Aston Martin sports car, rocking a black knit beanie. The duo drove back to her Calabasas home after their hangout, TMZ also reports. Notably, May 16 is also Megan’s 34th birthday.

The mysterious hangout comes hot of the heels of Megan spotted without her wedding ring on Thursday, May 14. The Transformers star was seen grabbing a takeout box of food from healthy grocer Erewhon in the Calabasas area after stopping at a coffee shop. The ring was missing for both outings, leading to suspicion that there could be trouble at home with her and husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green, 46. The couple share three children together, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

For his part, Brian has been spotted with and without his wedding band recently. The 90210 star was sporting the gold piece of jewelry while stocking up on groceries on May 2, keeping casual in a pair of denim shorts, a white t-shirt and a straw fedora, and, of course, a protective face mask. On April 17, however, the Los Angeles native was seen without his wedding ring at Vintage Grocers in Malibu, CA, further fueling rumors that he and Megan are currently having issues.

The couple were last seen out together on Mar. 28, accompanied by their three adorable kids, as they stocked-up on ready-made meals at Erewhon Market once again. Brian had his arms full with seven boxes of food, while the kids each appeared to hold onto various desserts, including a piece of chocolate cake. The outing came just two weeks into California’s stay-at-home order, which forced the closure of all non-essential businesses, along with a series of recommended guidelines, including social distancing.

Megan and Brian have had their fair share of marriage issues in the past, with a looming divorce back in 2016. After discovering that she was pregnant with their third child, however, they reconciled with a romantic getaway to the Hawaiian Islands. The couple originally tied the knot back in 2010.