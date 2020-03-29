See Pic
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Make Their Supply Run A Family Outing: See Pics With Their 3 Kids

Emily Selleck
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green made another trip to the grocery store with their 3 young kids amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green made another supply run with their three cute kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 in Los Angeles on March 28. The adorable family were spotted stocking up on meals amid the global coronavirus panic, as the Transformers actress, 33, walked with her kids, and dad, 46, carried the groceries. Megan rocked a blue printed hoodie with a black bomber jacket and black leggings. She looked every bit the movie star as she covered her eyes with dark shades and allowed her brunette tresses to fall loosely below her shoulders. Her hubby Brian also cut a casual figure in a black tee, grey sweatpants and dark shades. Their three kiddos all looked adorable as they rocked colorful pants and T shirts — Bodhi even wore a colorful Pikachu tee. Too cute!

This isn’t the first time the parents have taken their kids out for a supply run. The fam were spotted leaving celeb hotspot, Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas on March 23, after grabbing some last minute groceries amid California’s stay-at-home order. Everyone was dressed casually for the outing. Megan, who had the hood of her puffer jacket pulled over her head, donned navy blue and grey athleisure with Adidas sneakers. Meanwhile, Austin sported a baseball cap with a navy blue zip-up and sweats. He stepped out in a pair of black Vans.

The couple’s three kids rocked different colorful looks and patterns with their hair down. From stripes, to tie dye, and rainbow designs, Noah, Bodhi and Journey seemed to enjoy their fashionable threads for the rainy day of shopping. All three of the youngsters jumped around in different sneakers.

Their outing came just a few days after California issued a mandatory, statewide order to stay at home. Essential services like health care, groceries, and banks will remain open. However, Governor Gavin Newsom urged that residents stay home. Other essential services that will remain open include gas stations,  pharmacies, select restaurant take-out & delivery, banks and other state and local government functions. However events and other gatherings have either been postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, and hair and nail salons are closed.