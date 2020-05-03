‘90210’ star Brian Austin Green was spotted wearing his wedding ring again, just weeks after stepping out sans ring amid rumors he had split from Megan Fox.

Eagle eyed fans are watching Brian Austin Green’s ring finger! The 90210 actor was spotted with his wedding ring back on when he stepped out on May 2. The 46-year-old recently fueled rumors that he had split from his wife, Megan Fox, 33, after he made a solo trip to the grocery store on April 17 sans ring. Nevertheless, the gold band was back on his finger when he donned a mask and a graphic white tee with a pair of knee length denim shorts for his weekend outing to pickup a coffee. The actor accessorized with a straw fedora and black sneakers as he soaked in the L.A. sunshine.

When Brian headed to the Vintage Grocers in Malibu on April 17, his only accessories were a watch, thin bracelet, beanie, a pair of sunglasses and a face mask. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star could very well have left the ring at home to keep it safe, since a grocery store isn’t exactly the place to show off expensive bling. However it was enough to send fans into a frenzy that the couple’s 10-year relationship could be headed to splitsville.

Megan was not pictured with her husband at the time, but she has accompanied him on grocery runs plenty of times in weeks past! Brian and Megan, who share children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, have often been photographed on entire family outings to the grocery store. We most recently reported of the family of five’s supply run on March 28, right after Californians started quarantining amid the world health crisis.

Although Brian was on his lonesome for Friday’s outing, the actor’s Instagram avatar is still a photo of himself kissing an illustrated image of Megan. Meanwhile, the actress has been using her Instagram platform to promote her upcoming military action movie Rogue, which was filmed in South Africa. The Transformers star is taking her status as the queen of action flicks to the next level — she’s even wielding rifles in some of these photos.