Brian Austin Green’s wedding ring was MIA as he grabbed groceries without his wife, Megan Fox, or their children by his side.

Watch? Check. Wedding ring? Nada! Brian Austin Green’s wedding band could not be seen on his finger after making a solo trip to Vintage Grocers in Malibu on April 17. Instead, his only accessories were a watch, thin bracelet, beanie, a pair of sunglasses and a face mask. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star could’ve very well have left the ring at home to keep it safe, since a grocery store isn’t exactly the place to show off expensive bling.

Megan Fox, 33, was not pictured with her husband, but she has accompanied him on grocery runs plenty of times in weeks past! Brian and Megan, who share children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, have often been photographed on entire family outings to the grocery store (as you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above). We most recently reported of the family of five’s supply run on March 28, right after Californians started quarantining amid the world health crisis.

Although Brian was on his lonesome for Friday’s outing, the actor’s Instagram avatar is still a photo of himself kissing an illustrated image of Megan. Meanwhile, the actress has been using her Instagram platform to promote her upcoming military action movie Rogue, which was filmed in South Africa. The Transformers star is taking her status as the queen of action flicks to the next level — she’s even wielding rifles in some of these photos.

Before the pandemic made grocery runs one of the only few acceptable outings, Brian revealed the secret behind the success of his nine-year-marriage with Megan in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We discuss everything. We try and be as open and transparent as possible with each other. The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other,” Brian told us in Nov. 2019. “And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important. I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but for us it was really important because you go through that space in that time period when you have differences with your spouse and you know, at home it becomes like a little contentious seed that’s planted.”