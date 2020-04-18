See Pic
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green Pictured Without His Wedding Ring During Solo Grocery Run In Malibu — Pic

Brian Austin Green
BACKGRID
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green take their three boys to a grocery store for lunch and snacks. Brian had his hands full as they left the store as he carried seven trays of food from the deli. After eating in their car Brian took the trash to the trash cans before grabbing three large water bottles of water to refill. The family seemed to be doing pretty well considering the current circumstances with the Quarantine and covid 19 virus **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox, Brain Austin Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, Journey River Green. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638109_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 23 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA634821_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were seen taking the family out to dinner in Los Angeles. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Evening Writer

Brian Austin Green’s wedding ring was MIA as he grabbed groceries without his wife, Megan Fox, or their children by his side.

Watch? Check. Wedding ring? Nada! Brian Austin Green’s wedding band could not be seen on his finger after making a solo trip to Vintage Grocers in Malibu on April 17. Instead, his only accessories were a watch, thin bracelet, beanie, a pair of sunglasses and a face mask. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star could’ve very well have left the ring at home to keep it safe, since a grocery store isn’t exactly the place to show off expensive bling.

Megan Fox, 33, was not pictured with her husband, but she has accompanied him on grocery runs plenty of times in weeks past! Brian and Megan, who share children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, have often been photographed on entire family outings to the grocery store (as you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above). We most recently reported of the family of five’s supply run on March 28, right after Californians started quarantining amid the world health crisis.

Although Brian was on his lonesome for Friday’s outing, the actor’s Instagram avatar is still a photo of himself kissing an illustrated image of Megan. Meanwhile, the actress has been using her Instagram platform to promote her upcoming military action movie Rogue, which was filmed in South Africa. The Transformers star is taking her status as the queen of action flicks to the next level — she’s even wielding rifles in some of these photos.

Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green was seen without his wedding ring while grocery shopping alone at Vintage Grocers in Malibu on April 17, 2020. (BACKGRID)

Before the pandemic made grocery runs one of the only few acceptable outings, Brian revealed the secret behind the success of his nine-year-marriage with Megan in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We discuss everything. We try and be as open and transparent as possible with each other. The more we talk about things and through things, the more we understand each other,” Brian told us in Nov. 2019. “And we’ve really come to appreciate the differences in each other more so than we did before. And I think for us it was really important. I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but for us it was really important because you go through that space in that time period when you have differences with your spouse and you know, at home it becomes like a little contentious seed that’s planted.”