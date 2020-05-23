Machine Gun Kelly Makes Megan Fox Giggle In Sexy New Video After Her Split From Brian Austin Green

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship after he posted a brutally hot video of her!

OK you two… what’s REALLY going on here? Machine Gun Kelly, 30, lit up social media on Friday, May 22, by sharing a super sexy clip of rumored love interest Megan Fox, 34. The footage was taken behind the scenes on the set of his music video “Bloody Valentine” which made its official debut two days earlier. MGK could be heard making Megan laugh in the background of the clip while she sat at a table with a bunch of big juicy donuts. She looked sizzling hot in her strapless black ensemble that had a lot of feather-type embellishments towards the top. The Transformers star also chewed gum while her gorgeous brown locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders.

Fans naturally speculated about the two of them in the comments section of the clip, with one claiming, “dude ur gf is really exceptional.” The rapper and actress first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were seen getting coffee in Calabasas, California. This isn’t the first time that MGK has been spotted with a gorgeous A-list gal this year as he was also spotted hanging with Kate Beckinsale, 46, in January.

The timing of MGK & Megan hanging out has raised eyebrows after her husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that they had split after almost 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said on the May 18th episode of his podcast.

“Brian is doing his best to be strong and positive but this is very painful for him. His friends are sad to see him going through this but also very impressed by how much grace he’s showing,” a source close to the former spouses EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after he confirmed their breakup. “He’s still in love with Megan so you can imagine how tough this is for him.”