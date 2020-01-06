Machine Gun Kelly: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Pictured Getting Cozy With Kate Beckinsale

Machine Gun Kelly got people talking after the Golden Globes, thanks to his party pal: Kate Beckinsale! Here’s what you should know about MGK, the rapper-actor who also happens to be good friends with Kate’s ex, Pete Davidson.

Surprise, surprise! Following the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, Machine Gun Kelly, 29, left an after-party at the Chateau Marmont with none other than actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, on early Monday morning, Jan. 6. Yes — the same Kate who dated MGK’s good friend and The Dirt co-star, Pete Davidson, 26, in early 2019. MGK and Kate were photographed in the same vehicle as they left the post-award show party, as you can see in these photos. Here’s what you should know about Kate’s party companion that night!

1. His real name is not Machine Gun Kelly. The 27-year-old was born Richard Colson Baker in 1990. Machine Gun Kelly released his first mixtape in 2006. He dropped his first album, Lace Up, in 2012. He’s since released three more albums, his last being Hotel Diablo in 2019. One of his most notable collaborations is with Camila Cabello, 20, on “Bad Things.” He recently teamed up with Yungblud and Travis Barker on the collab “I Think I’m Okay.”

2. He’s also an actor! MGK made his film debut in the 2014 movie Beyond the Lights as Kid Culprit. He’s also had a notable role in the Emma Roberts and Dave Franco movie Nerve. He appeared in 10 episodes of the Showtime series Roadies. More of MGK’s notable films have included Bird Box and The Dirt, which he starred in alongside Pete. MGK is a man of many talents!

3. He had a fling with Amber Rose, and was romantically linked to Halsey. MGK confirmed his relationship with Kanye West’s ex in May 2015. They had split by Oct. 2015. MGK was once also rumored to be dating Halsey in 2017 — the rapper even went on to have a feud with Halsey’s ex, G-Eazy, that has since been squashed.

4. He has struggled with drug addiction. MGK opens up the most about his battles in song. “I have and have had addiction problems of what I choose to be addicted to,” he told HipHopDX. “I’ll leave it at that. I don’t ever encourage drug use by promoting what I’ve done in a conversation. In music and stuff, I’ll divulge a lot more than I will in a personal conversation. I write every song from a first-person experience, but I haven’t gotten to the point where I have to tell everybody else a story yet.”

5. He’s a dad! He has a daughter named Casie, who was born in 2008. He brought her to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards! “I’m fortunate to have a baby girl who’s super into everything that I say and do,” he told Rolling Stone, “and really cooperative and just fun to be around. I couldn’t imagine having a rebellious kid like me.”