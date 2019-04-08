Halsey: How She Feels About Machine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy Finally Squashing Their Beef Revealed

Halsey has been tired of the beef in the music industry so her exes G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly got her attention when they ended their feud during a performance at the KAOS nightclub in Las Vegas on Apr. 6.

Halsey, 24, is pleased with her ex G-Eazy, 29, now that he’s made peace with her other ex Machine Gun Kelly, 28, who she was rumored to have a fling with around the time of her and G-Eazy’s breakup last year, and she’s hoping it’s just one example of what’s to come in the world of feuding rappers in the future. “Halsey is actually very happy that G-Eazy and MGK squashed their beef because she is sick of seeing all the nonsense that occurs in the rap and hip hop game when it comes to violence and beefs,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lots of people in the industry are uniting after Nipsey [Hussle]’s passing to do better and Halsey likes seeing people, especially G and MGK getting along, because at the end of the day everyone is better together.”

The beef between G-Eazy and MGK was squashed during an Apr. 6 performance at the KAOS nightclub in Las Vegas when G-Eazy invited MGK on stage with him to perform “Loco”. They shook hands and posed for a photo together, which MGK later posted to social media. It turns out the reconciliation was reportedly brought on by fellow rapper, Eminem, 46, who MGK also ended his feud with. “Eminem, who is a friend of both Kelly and G-Eazy, got involved and told them their beef should be squashed and was the mastermind behind the make-up,” a previous insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. They both made up backstage before the show. “The two then shared a brief conversation backstage at KAOS at The Palms Resort and Casino,” the insider continued. “It was their first time talking face to face since feuding.”

“G-Eazy and MGK are happy their feud has officially ended,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It was quietly being orchestrated behind the scenes a few weeks ago since they both have a residency, though performing separately. They knew it was for the best to call a truce, which is why G-Eazy felt it was important to bring MGK up on stage with him to let the world officially know they were good.”

Halsey and G-Eazy had an on-again, off-again relationship over the course of a year until 2018 and things started getting heated between him and MGK after there were rumors that the singer hooked up with MGK, who she dated in the past, around the time she split from G-Eazy. Halsey is now reportedly dating rapper Yungblud, 20.