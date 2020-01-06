Things could be heating up between Kate Beckinsale and Machine Gun Kelly, as the pair were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party in the same car during the early hours of Jan. 6!

Kate Beckinsale, 46, and Machine Gun Kelly, 29, are piquing fans’ interest after they were seen departing the Warner Bros/ InStyle Golden Globes after-party together. While the pair didn’t arrive to the soiree with each other, nor did they pose together on the red carpet or take pictures together while inside, they did leave the event, held at the Chateau Marmont, in the same car, according to ET, who linked to photos. Machine Gun Kelly finally took to his Instagram story at 3:55 a.m. on Jan. 6, sharing with his fans that he was locked out of his house. Just a few hours later, he tweeted, “i should’ve never went out tonight.” Yikes! Usually, fans wouldn’t be so fascinated in this potential relationship, but what raises interest is that Kelly, born Colson Baker, is best friends with Kate’s ex Pete Davidson, 26!

It was just last year, in fact, when Pete and Kate sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party together on Jan. 8, 2019. The pair kept incredibly quiet about their relationship for months following the Golden Globes. However, between Instagram comments and even some of Pete’s stand-up material, it seemed as if they were all but confirmed as a couple. Finally it was the infamous picture, featuring Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, of the pair stealing a number of kisses at the March 4, 2019 New York Rangers hockey game that solidified the couple’s relationship.

Unfortunately things weren’t meant to last for the pair. By April 2019, just three months following the after-party at the Golden Globes where they met, the couple went their separate ways. Of course, the high-profile relationship was a lot for Kate to get used to. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to,” the Underworld actress shared in a March 2019 interview. “I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Since their split, Pete has gone on to be linked to Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley, 25, and, more recently, Cindy Crawford‘s supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, 18. While Pete is still exploring his newfound romance, fans will have to wait and see if there is more to Kate and Machine Gun Kelly’s potential relationship!