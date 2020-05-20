Exclusive
Brian Austin Green ‘Still In Love With’ Megan Fox Despite Split: Why He’s Hoping They ‘Get Back Together’
For Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox is ‘still the love of his life’ regardless of their split and her new romance rumors with Machine Gun Kelly.
Brian Austin Green, 46, may has accepted that his nearly 10-year marriage with Megan Fox, 34, has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the feelings have disappeared. “Brian is doing his best to be strong and positive but this is very painful for him. His friends are sad to see him going through this but also very impressed by how much grace he’s showing,” a source close to the former spouses EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He’s still in love with Megan so you can imagine how tough this is for him.”
Brian isn’t dwelling too much on the past, though. “As much as he still loves Megan he’s accepted that this is what is and he’s just really focused on doing what is best for their kids,” our source adds, referring to the three young children Brian and Megan share: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Regardless, Brian is still holding out hopes for a reunion (it happened before, in 2016, after Megan filed for divorce in 2015). “He would love it if they could eventually get back together, he’s being realistic and not counting on that, but he also hasn’t given up all hope,” our source adds. “She is still the love of his life.”
However, our insider makes it clear that Machine Gun Kelly didn’t drive a wedge between Brian and Megan. The 30-year-old punk rocker and rapper has been filming a crime thriller film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Megan, and MGK even invited her to play his love interest in his new (and very steamy) music video for “Bloody Valentine” that dropped on May 20. “He [MGK] had zero to do with Megan and Brian’s split, that decision was made before he [MGK] came into the picture,” our source insists. “Right now it’s a friendship, but of course because she’s now single everyone is reading more into it.” On May 20, MGK was even seen leaving Megan’s apartment complex!
So, where does that leave Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker)? “They are having fun together and spending time together. She thinks very highly of him and she’s free to see whomever she wants so the door is open for more to happen but it’s not a sure thing,” our source reveals. “Right now Megan is all about finding herself as a single woman, she is not looking for any kind of relationship.”
Brian himself declared he’d “always love” the Transformers actress while announcing their split on the May 19 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the actor said, adding that he and Megan will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”
However, Brian undoubtedly sounded close to crying as he continued, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach.” Brian and Megan’s love story goes way back. They met when Brian, then 30 years old, met an 18-year-old Megan while guest starring on her show Hope & Faith in 2004. They were engaged by 2006, only to call off the wedding by 2009; however, they tied the knot in 2010.