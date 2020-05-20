Brian Austin Green ‘Still In Love With’ Megan Fox Despite Split: Why He’s Hoping They ‘Get Back Together’

Brian isn’t dwelling too much on the past, though. “As much as he still loves Megan he’s accepted that this is what is and he’s just really focused on doing what is best for their kids,” our source adds, referring to the three young children Brian and Megan share: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Regardless, Brian is still holding out hopes for a reunion (it happened before, in 2016, after Megan filed for divorce in 2015). “He would love it if they could eventually get back together, he’s being realistic and not counting on that, but he also hasn’t given up all hope,” our source adds. “She is still the love of his life.”

So, where does that leave Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker)? “They are having fun together and spending time together. She thinks very highly of him and she’s free to see whomever she wants so the door is open for more to happen but it’s not a sure thing,” our source reveals. “Right now Megan is all about finding herself as a single woman, she is not looking for any kind of relationship.”

Brian himself declared he’d “always love” the Transformers actress while announcing their split on the May 19 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the actor said, adding that he and Megan will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

However, Brian undoubtedly sounded close to crying as he continued, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach.” Brian and Megan’s love story goes way back. They met when Brian, then 30 years old, met an 18-year-old Megan while guest starring on her show Hope & Faith in 2004. They were engaged by 2006, only to call off the wedding by 2009; however, they tied the knot in 2010.