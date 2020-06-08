Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green Is ‘Struggling’ 3 Weeks After Announcing Split From Megan Fox — ‘He’s Heartbroken’

Megan Fox Brian Austin Green
REX/Shutterstock
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green take their three boys to a grocery store for lunch and snacks. Brian had his hands full as they left the store as he carried seven trays of food from the deli. After eating in their car Brian took the trash to the trash cans before grabbing three large water bottles of water to refill. The family seemed to be doing pretty well considering the current circumstances with the Quarantine and covid 19 virus **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox, Brain Austin Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, Journey River Green. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638109_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 23 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA634821_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Political News Editor

Brian Austin Green is going through a difficult time after splitting with wife Megan Fox, but there’s something getting him through the pain, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively.

It’s been three weeks since Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Megan Fox were splitting up, and the wound is still fresh. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 46, has been “struggling” since his wife of 10 years decided she wanted to take a break, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He’s “definitely heartbroken” by her decision. Brian told his fans about the split on the May 18 episode of his podcast, saying that he and Megan, 34, are getting along and co-parenting their three kids well.

But, he’s scared of the unknown. “There’s the unknown aspect. There’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.” The actor truly wanted to stay married to Megan, “the love of his life,” notes the source. “Brian loved Megan like he’s never loved anyone before,” they said. “It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him he wanted to make things work.”

That’s not exactly the case for Megan, though. The Transformers actress asked for the break, and apparently “had a foot in and out the door for years.” As Brian explained on his podcast, he was pretty shocked by Megan asking him for a separation. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.”

Megan Fox Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green (REX/Shutterstock)

Despite his heartbreak, Brian’s persevering and focusing on the things that make him happiest: his four sons, Kassius, 18, Bodhi, 6, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7. While the coronavirus pandemic has halted production in the entertainment industry, he’s looking forward to getting back to work soon, as well. “That’s something that really helps Brian get through the tough times. He genuinely loves being an actor,” the source noted. “He’s sad, but he’ll be okay.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Brian Austin Green’s rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.