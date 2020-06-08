Brian Austin Green Is ‘Struggling’ 3 Weeks After Announcing Split From Megan Fox — ‘He’s Heartbroken’

Brian Austin Green is going through a difficult time after splitting with wife Megan Fox, but there’s something getting him through the pain, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively.

It’s been three weeks since Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Megan Fox were splitting up, and the wound is still fresh. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 46, has been “struggling” since his wife of 10 years decided she wanted to take a break, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He’s “definitely heartbroken” by her decision. Brian told his fans about the split on the May 18 episode of his podcast, saying that he and Megan, 34, are getting along and co-parenting their three kids well.

But, he’s scared of the unknown. “There’s the unknown aspect. There’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.” The actor truly wanted to stay married to Megan, “the love of his life,” notes the source. “Brian loved Megan like he’s never loved anyone before,” they said. “It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him he wanted to make things work.”

That’s not exactly the case for Megan, though. The Transformers actress asked for the break, and apparently “had a foot in and out the door for years.” As Brian explained on his podcast, he was pretty shocked by Megan asking him for a separation. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.”

Despite his heartbreak, Brian’s persevering and focusing on the things that make him happiest: his four sons, Kassius, 18, Bodhi, 6, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7. While the coronavirus pandemic has halted production in the entertainment industry, he’s looking forward to getting back to work soon, as well. “That’s something that really helps Brian get through the tough times. He genuinely loves being an actor,” the source noted. “He’s sad, but he’ll be okay.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Brian Austin Green’s rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.