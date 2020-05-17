Brian Austin Green’s Cryptic Message About Being ‘Smothered’ After Megan Fox Is Spotted With Rapper

Brian Austin Green talked about ‘feeling smothered’ in a cryptic Instagram caption, days after Megan Fox was seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green, 46, posted a cryptic message, days after his wife of 10 years Megan Fox, 34, was pictured with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30. Amid rumors the couple have been quarantined apart, and both have stepped out sans wedding ring, Brian took to Instagram to share a photo of a butterfly, with a seemingly cryptic caption. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,’ he captioned the May 16 photo. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.” Hmm.

Just two days after being spotted without her wedding ring on Megan Fox was seen spending time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly! The duo were curiously seen inside a vehicle on Saturday, May 16 after grabbing coffee and to-go food in photos obtained by TMZ. Megan looked carefree and relaxed as she shared a laugh with Machine Gun — born Colson Baker — inside the dark blue Aston Martin sports car, rocking a black knit beanie. The duo drove back to her Calabasas home after their hangout, TMZ also reports. Notably, May 16 is also Megan’s 34th birthday.

The mysterious hangout comes hot of the heels of Megan spotted without her wedding ring on Thursday, May 14. The Transformers star was seen grabbing a takeout box of food from healthy grocer Erewhon in the Calabasas area after stopping at a coffee shop. The ring was missing for both outings, leading to suspicion that there could be trouble at home with her and husband of 10 years. The couple share three children together, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

The couple were last seen out together on Mar. 28, accompanied by their three adorable kids, as they stocked-up on ready-made meals at Erewhon Market once again. Brian had his arms full with seven boxes of food, while the kids each appeared to hold onto various desserts, including a piece of chocolate cake. The outing came just two weeks into California’s stay-at-home order, which forced the closure of all non-essential businesses, along with a series of recommended guidelines, including social distancing.