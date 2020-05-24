How Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Are Co-Parenting Their 3 Kids After Heartbreaking Split

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced they were splitting after nearly 10 years of marriage, however the couple both remain very ‘hands on’ when it comes to their kids.

Brian Austin Green, 46, and Megan Fox, 34, may be parting ways, but the pair are just as committed as ever to co-parenting their three children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. A source close to the couple revealed the duo, who have also raised Brian’s eldest son Kassius, 18, were putting their kids needs first. “Brian and Megan are both really great, hands on parents. Even in the separations they have had over the years, they always put the kids first and Megan stayed in the family home with the kids while Brian went elsewhere,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Brian also has his oldest son who would spend time with him often at his Malibu home. They felt that was the best for the kids and Brian would see the kids as much as he could. He’s a great father, very engaging and hands on.”

The source added that the pair were able to transition into co-parenting quite easily, as they’ve done so in the past. “They know how to co-parent well in separations because they’ve done it before. They always put the kids first though. Megan also had a very close relationship with his oldest son and included him in everything. She took the role of step-mom very seriously.” Although Brian’s Malibu home isn’t as big as the family home the couple shared, the kids are still spending time with their dad. “Right now the kids are still with Megan most of the time but Brian sees them very, very often,” the source dished to HL.

“His place in Malibu isn’t that big and it’s more of a bachelor pad. Megan won’t go out of her way to not have a relationship with Kassius but now that he’s older, he has his own life. He’s still included in everything for the kids like birthday parties and holidays. They’re going to try to still be a family for the sake of the kids,” they added. Brian broke the unexpected news that the couple were splitting on the May 18 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, and the grief in his voice was apparent.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Brian said of Megan. Nevertheless, the family is sticking together; Brian revealed they’ll “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”