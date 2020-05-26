Brian Austin Green Admits He Was ‘Shocked’ When Megan Fox Told Him She Wanted To Be ‘Alone’

Brian Austin Green revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox, felt that being on her own was ‘worth trying’ for a while, with Brian admitting, ‘I can’t be upset with her’ for that choice.

Brian Austin Green revealed more about his split from wife Megan Fox during the latest episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green. During the newest installment, the 90210 star, 46, expressed how truly shaken he was by the news that Megan wanted to take some time apart. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian recalled.

Naturally, the actor took the news incredibly hard. “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it,” he continued, but added that he “can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” It was also on Brian’s podcast where he shared the heartbreaking news that he and Megan were splitting after 10 years of marriage.

During the May 18 episode of his podcast, Brian confessed that, despite their breakup, he would “always love her [Megan]. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The couple share three sons together — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Speculation of the pair’s potential split began to circulate after the New Girl alum, 34, was spotted hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30, on May 16 without wearing her wedding ring. May 16 also happened to be Megan’s 34th birthday.

Megan and MGK, born Colson Baker, worked together on his latest music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” While Brian admitted that the stars became close during filming, he didn’t harbor any negativity towards them and even set the record straight on their relationship. “She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” Brian revealed, but clarified “they’re just friends at this point.” The actor also added, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”