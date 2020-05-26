Interview
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green Admits He Was ‘Shocked’ When Megan Fox Told Him She Wanted To Be ‘Alone’

brian austin green
REX/Shutterstock
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green take their three boys to a grocery store for lunch and snacks. Brian had his hands full as they left the store as he carried seven trays of food from the deli. After eating in their car Brian took the trash to the trash cans before grabbing three large water bottles of water to refill. The family seemed to be doing pretty well considering the current circumstances with the Quarantine and covid 19 virus **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox, Brain Austin Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, Journey River Green. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638109_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 23 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA634821_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were seen taking the family out to dinner in Los Angeles. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Brian Austin Green revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox, felt that being on her own was ‘worth trying’ for a while, with Brian admitting, ‘I can’t be upset with her’ for that choice.

Brian Austin Green revealed more about his split from wife Megan Fox during the latest episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green. During the newest installment, the 90210 star, 46, expressed how truly shaken he was by the news that Megan wanted to take some time apart. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian recalled.

Naturally, the actor took the news incredibly hard. “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it,” he continued, but added that he “can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” It was also on Brian’s podcast where he shared the heartbreaking news that he and Megan were splitting after 10 years of marriage.

During the May 18 episode of his podcast, Brian confessed that, despite their breakup, he would “always love her [Megan]. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The couple share three sons together —  Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Speculation of the pair’s potential split began to circulate after the New Girl alum, 34, was spotted hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30, on May 16 without wearing her wedding ring. May 16 also happened to be Megan’s 34th birthday.

megan fox, brian austin green
[REX/Shutterstock]
Megan and MGK, born Colson Baker, worked together on his latest music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” While Brian admitted that the stars became close during filming, he didn’t harbor any negativity towards them and even set the record straight on their relationship. “She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” Brian revealed, but clarified “they’re just friends at this point.” The actor also added, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”