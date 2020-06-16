New couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted out on a dinner date in Los Angeles and they were “playfully intimate”, according to one source.

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, are not afraid to publicly show off their affection for each other and that’s exactly what they did on a recent romantic date night. The new lovebirds looked like they couldn’t get enough of each other during the outing in Los Angeles, CA, according to one source, and there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that they were indeed a couple.

“The two were playfully intimate while inside, as they were very involved with each other and not worrying at all if people saw them hold hands and there was occasional kissing inside as well,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “People left them alone as well. Everyone was very respectable and they were having a blast with each other always smiling and laughing and talking.”

Megan and MGK’s PDA-filled outing comes just hours before the singer confirmed their relationship on Twitter. He used lyrics from his song “Bloody Valentine” to do so. “‘I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***,’” he wrote in a tweet. “Life imitated art on that one.”’

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck” life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

Megan appeared in MGK’s new steamy music video for the song, proving she’s willing to share her acting skills with her hunky beau.

The attractive stars first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out getting coffee in the middle of May, just days before Megan and her husband Brian Austin Green, 46, whom she married in 2010, announced that their marriage was over. The former spouses have had an up and down relationship for years before their recent split and share three kids together, including Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Just one day ago on June 15, Brian caused many followers to wonder if Megan’s not the only one moving on after the separation. He was spotted getting lunch with Courtney Stodden and although they didn’t touch each other in public, they were all smiles during the outing, and looked like they could have possibly been more than friends. We guess only time will tell with that one, but for now, we’re happy for Megan and MGK’s new partnership and wish them a lot of happiness!