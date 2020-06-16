Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ‘Held Hands & Kissed’ Each Other During Romantic Date – Details

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019 Wearing Blumarine Same Outfit as catwalk model *10418494x
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox stuns in gold pantsuit with plunging neckline. The 32-year-old Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox host and executive producer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! this morning in Manhattan. Megan went braless underneath her stunning gold suit and appears to have forgotten to use garment tape to keep everything in place, the actress was seen holding on to her jacket in an effort to avoid exposing her chest. Megan who wed Briann Austin Green in 2010 has been spotted without her wedding ring on as she continues promoting her new Travel Channel series. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Fashion Fest show, Autumn Winter 2017, Liverpool Department Store, Mexico City, Mexico - 07 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
and

New couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted out on a dinner date in Los Angeles and they were “playfully intimate”, according to one source.

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, are not afraid to publicly show off their affection for each other and that’s exactly what they did on a recent romantic date night. The new lovebirds looked like they couldn’t get enough of each other during the outing in Los Angeles, CA, according to one source, and there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that they were indeed a couple.

“The two were playfully intimate while inside, as they were very involved with each other and not worrying at all if people saw them hold hands and there was occasional kissing inside as well,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “People left them alone as well. Everyone was very respectable and they were having a blast with each other always smiling and laughing and talking.”

Megan Fox
Megan Fox appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for “Bloody Valentine”. (Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK’s PDA-filled outing comes just hours before the singer confirmed their relationship on Twitter. He used lyrics from his song “Bloody Valentine” to do so. “‘I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***,’” he wrote in a tweet. “Life imitated art on that one.”’

Megan appeared in MGK’s new steamy music video for the song, proving she’s willing to share her acting skills with her hunky beau.

The attractive stars first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out getting coffee in the middle of May, just days before Megan and her husband Brian Austin Green, 46, whom she married in 2010, announced that their marriage was over. The former spouses have had an up and down relationship for years before their recent split and share three kids together, including Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly is dating Megan Fox after her split from Brian Austin Green. (Shutterstock)

Just one day ago on June 15, Brian caused many followers to wonder if Megan’s not the only one moving on after the separation. He was spotted getting lunch with Courtney Stodden and although they didn’t touch each other in public, they were all smiles during the outing, and looked like they could have possibly been more than friends. We guess only time will tell with that one, but for now, we’re happy for Megan and MGK’s new partnership and wish them a lot of happiness!