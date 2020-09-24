Interview
Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Fell In Love For ‘The First Time’ With Megan Fox — Watch

MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
Machine Gun Kelly stuns in a red outfit for dinner with his daughter Casie at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island's north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass."
Machine Gun Kelly seen after loading car with an overnight bag headed out for the evening at girlfriend Megan Fox's home.
Machine Gun Kelly reflected on his instant connection with GF Megan Fox, confessing he didn’t think love ‘existed’ until he met the actress!

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, had a life changing experience when he met now-girlfriend Megan Fox, 34. “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact…That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa’,” the singer confessed to radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday, Sept. 23, going on to say it was a “love at first sight” situation. “Yeah, for sure [it was],” he said on The Howard Stern Show. How sweet!

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist,” Machine Gun Kelly — née Colson Baker — went on, adding that the moment happened after completing his latest musical project. “After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time.” The couple are working together on the Randall Emmett produced crime thriller
Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they’ve been filming in Puerto Rico.

The duo have been regularly photographed since Megan split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, in May after nearly a decade of marriage. While Megan is used to being followed by the paparazzi, the new-found attention has been a shift for Machine Gun Kelly. “Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day,” he explained of his now-reality. “My house isn’t gated, you know?”

Megan has also previously opened up about her electric meeting with the Ohio native. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said on Lala Kent‘s Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast on Wednesday, July 22. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away,” she said.

The pair have also been able to bond over their experience as parents: Megan has three kids with Brian — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, while Machine Gun Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 12. Recently, the singer took his adorable daughter to scenic Colorado for a getaway where they enjoyed the scenery and soaked up the sun on a boat! The doting dad was also seen taking Casie for a sweet dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.