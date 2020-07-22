Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My ‘Twin Flame’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly delighted their millions of fans when the hot new couple gave their first interview together!

Details please! Megan Fox and MGK, arguably one of the most talked about couples over the past couple of months, sat down with Lala Kent on her podcast Give Them Lala on Wednesday, July 22. They were also joined by Lala’s fiance Randall Emmett, who was the reason for these two meeting in the first place thanks to him being the producer of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass which just resumed filming in Puerto Rico after taking a 4-month break due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. He posted a now-deleted group shot of all of them together earlier this month which included the actress and singer cozying up in the corner.

So the timing of Megan and MGK appearing on Lala’s podcast couldn’t have been more perfect. A lot of the talk centered around astrology and how much the Transformers star is obsessed with it. It was during this chat that the conversation about how they first met came up. “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Emmett) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” the 34-year-old revealed. “Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.”

That’s a lot for just meeting someone! “I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set,” she continued. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

The “Bad Things” rapper got all cute and stuff when talking about his own experience with Megan on set. “I was waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day… to catch one glimpse of eye contact. She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

Hope turned into reality as these two are now an item. Her estranged husband Brian Austin Green revealed that they had split in May two months after filming for the movie began. “She met this guy, Colson (MGK), on set… I’ve never met him,” he said at the time before adding, “Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

Brian is watching their chidren for now while MGK & Megan are in Puerto Rico and he couldn’t be happier. “Brian has the kids (Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3) full time while Megan is away which he is thrilled about. And, they love being with their dad, so it’s very easy and stress free for everyone,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife, exclusively.