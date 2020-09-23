Gigi Hadid Gives Birth & Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Zayn Malik — See Pic

And baby makes three! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their precious bundle of joy into the world, and Zayn was thrilled to break the news about his ‘tiny human.’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! Following months of anticipation, the young couple welcomed a baby girl into the world, which Zayn confirmed in a Twitter post on Sept. 23. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” the One Direction alum gushed. The singer even shared a black-white-photo of his tatted hand clutching his newborn’s hand, as you can see below!

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

News that the couple was expecting their first child together broke on April 28, with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, confirming the news on April 29. “I can’t wait to become a grandmother,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed. “It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently,” she continued, adding, “that is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed. It is going well, but we are still in shock that our little secret has been leaked to the press,” she continued.

Fans speculated that Gigi gave birth after her dad Mohamed Hadid, 71, posted a sweet letter to his grandchild on Instagram. “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote, showing off his perfect handwriting. “I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you,” he also said.

In addition to Mohamed’s curious note, pop dup MakeYouKnowLove — who frequently work with Zayn — also declared they had become “uncles” on their Instagram story. Gigi eventually confirmed she was pregnant herself during her April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the stunning model shared. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

At the time of her pregnancy announcement, Gigi and her family had been quarantining in their quaint Pennsylvania farmhouse. While there, Yolanda shared a few photos of her daughters, including Bella Hadid, tending their garden and planting some lavender. In the photos that she shared, Yolanda captured Gigi hiding her growing baby bump beneath her flannel shirt.

Gigi and Zayn were in an off-again, on-again relationship that started in late 2015. Most recently, the couple seemingly split in March 2018, before reconnecting and rekindling their romance in April. Although they went through another split in 2019, they were back on by February 2020, and couldn’t have appeared more happy!

In the past, Gigi has spoken candidly about wanting to start a family of her own and leave model. “I think that as I get older…well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she shared during an interview. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!” Congratulations to the new parents!