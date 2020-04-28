Gigi Hadid, who just turned 25, is reportedly pregnant with her and Zayn Malik’s first child together, a surprising new report claims.

Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, are allegedly expecting their first child together, TMZ claims. And that’s not all. The surprising new report claims the model, who just celebrated her 25th birthday last week, is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. She had shared some fun photos with her family — and Zayn — on Instagram on April 24, following her big milestone, however, a baby bump wasn’t evident at the time, so it’s quite surprising to learn that she’s already that far along. Alas, Gigi has been staying with her mom, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella, and Zayn at their family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, so it’s nice to know they’re all together during this special time in their lives.

Prior to this news, Gigi and Zayn seemingly rekindled their romance in December 2019 (about 20 weeks ago, if you’re doing the math like we are), based on a dedication she posted on social media for his mom. They were later spotted together and holding hands in NYC in January, and that’s when the rumors about them being back together really went wild. Gigi and Zayn then all but confirmed they were dating again, when she posted a photo of him on Valentine’s Day and wrote, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.”

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015, before they eventually split in March 2018. There were always rumors that they had gotten back together after their breakup, but this pregnancy news makes it more official than ever. Congrats, you two!

Prior to dating Zayn, Gigi Hadid was involved in a romance with Cody Simpson from 2013-2015. And prior to Gigi, Zayn dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. They became engaged in 2013, before splitting in 2015.

HollywoodLife reached out to the couple’s reps for comment, but we did not receive an immediate response.