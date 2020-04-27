Bella Hadid shared some fun pics and video that showed her getting to work in the dirt to happily ‘re-plant 1500 lavender babies’ with an appropriate fashionable outfit and a smile on her face.

Bella Hadid, 23, used this time of quarantine to have a little fun in nature! The gorgeous model got down and dirty when doing a little gardening with her mom Yolanda Hadid, 56, at their rural Pennsylvania farmhouse on Apr. 26 and she shared some fun-loving pics and a video clip to Instagram to show her followers how it was for her in the memorable moment. In the post, she can be seen wearing a long-sleeved green camouflage top and black jeans as she shoveled in the dirt before placing a plant in it. She also wore a backwards baseball cap, gloves, boots, and at least some of the time, a face mask and took a snapshot of a crystal altar next to her lavender crops. “We finally re-Planted our 1500 lavender babies😇Proud❤️,” Bella captioned the post.

Fans seemed to love Bella’s post and quickly took to the comments section to compliment her on the outside activity. “Is there anything you can’t do?” one follower asked while another called her “the best.” “Love seeing you in nature and seeing you happy,” a third follower wrote. “Aw that’s so cute wished I could’ve helped you even though I know nothing about plants,” a fourth cheekily responded.

Before her gardening day, Bella debuted a brand new hairstyle on Apr. 19. She took to her Instagram story to show off her new bangs, which she cut herself while in quarantine, and then proceeded to give her BFF, fellow model Leah McCarthy, 25, a haircut that included bangs as well. “I cut my bangs,” Bella captioned the first of a series of videos showing her fresh look. She also put out a poll asking her fans if they would let her cut their hair with the two cheeky options being, “Yes So Cute” or “No, Go F Urself.”

It’s great to see Bella staying active and having fun while she stays at home! We look forward to seeing more interesting pics and videos from her soon.